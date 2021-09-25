Dannevirke Community Hospital gets modern new bed for birthing unit

Midwife Thea Busser on the state-of-the-art new birthing bed.

It looks a bit like a modern-day transformer toy, but it is been designed with comfort in mind.

The new bed in the birthing unit at Dannevirke Community Hospital is state-of-the-art, says Tararua Health Group operations manager Samantha Chapman.

The bed, which finally arrived last week, had been a long time in coming, she said.

"I think it was actually ordered pre the first lockdown."

Chapman said because it was ordered from the United States, the shipping was delayed by the pandemic there.

"That's had a downstream effect."

The bed was purchased by the board of Tararua Health Group.

Midwife Thea Busser said the bed would be gentler for backs and a lot safer.

Part of the bed can be removed which gives a bit more maneuverability, and electric controls to tilt the head of the bed make it more comfortable.

"It's quite flash," Busser said.

The old bed was not as comfortable and the stirrups tended to fall down sometimes, she said.

Midwives also had to pull the head of the bed up so the user could sit up.

"I think it's just nice that there's a commitment to having the best stuff. There is no compromise," Chapman said.

Giving birth was not easy or comfortable, but having better equipment helped, she said.

It was more reassuring for their clients to see that everything looked more modern.

"People make choices based on what hospitals have to offer," Busser said.

"We want all people that can have babies close to home to do that and you want to be able to offer all the things that they do get somewhere else," Chapman said.

While some did choose a larger hospital environment so there would be more medical staff around in case something went wrong, she said giving birth in a community hospital meant the possibility of having more family around.

"It's nice to have the option."