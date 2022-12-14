17 King St has you wondering what to admire first.

Dannevirke’s Christmas Lights, sponsored and run by For Homes, are an absolute delight to witness. Seven businesses and 10 residences are beautifully lit.

On a gorgeous balmy night, it was a pleasure to walk High St viewing its five business entries, with two additional displays off the main street at KB Ford in Barraud St and Little Gem which is on Laws Rd.

You have to travel to view the residential entries but they are worth it and all of them are in town this year.

3 Guinane St has a perfect site to display its Christmas wonders.

Four are in the Gordon-Trafalgar-Swinburn-Manila St blocks and are so colourful you can see them from a distance.

Another group is in the MacLaurin-Guinane-King-Princess St section of town while two new entrants feature in Chamberlain and Mathews streets.

With all entries open from dusk to about 10pm they are a must-see. You can opt to go on the bus tour on Monday, December 19, but you will have to book through For Homes, phone 06 374 4103 or email office@forhomes.co.nz.

Visit For Homes for the list of homes and businesses participating in the Christmas Lights. Votes for the best display close at 9am on Tuesday, December 20, with prize-giving being held at For Homes on the same day at about 5.15pm.