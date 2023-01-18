Dannevirke athletes excel at North Island Colgate Games

The winning Dannevirke Year Nine Mixed Relay Team.

Throughout three days of challenging weather conditions from January 6-8, the Dannevirke Athletic Club had nine athletes compete in various track and field events, and many for the first time in the annual Colgate Games.

The opening ceremony for the 45th year of Colgate Games was held at the historical Cooks Gardens in Whanganui in 2023.

Coach Kelly Gillard with her team as they started the opening ceremony.

As is the tradition, the Dannevirke team was waving its Viking shields and axes with pride along with their Viking hats and carrying the club banner.

The games started spectacularly for Dannevirke on Friday afternoon because it entered a mixed 9-year-old relay team - Zac Wrenn, Addie McNaughton, Jack Marshall, and Mason Prenter and it won!

Relays are always a highlight for clubs and it was very exciting for Dannevirke as they pulled into the lead and had a convincing win to step up to first place on the podium!

It was rewarding for the children to be a part of the whole experience that the Colgate Games presents. Learning how to overcome nerves or just to be there and compete in front of hundreds of people is a major achievement in itself.

Winning, placing, or getting PBs is fantastic, but the friendships and memories that have been made throughout the three days are priceless.

On the final day some prize-winners were lucky enough to be presented their pennants by New Zealand’s fastest woman, Zoe Hobbs. One lucky athlete from Dannevirke was one to get this privilege - one Addie McNaughton won’t forget!

Congratulations to all of the nine Dannevirke athletes you made us proud!

Results:

Age 7-9 years compete in divisions:

7B -Caden Prenter 3rd long jump, finalist 60m, 100m, 200m, shot put.

7G- Riley Buddle 3rd long jump, finalist 100m, 200m, discus, shot put

8B -Zac Wrenn – 1st long jump, 3rd 100m, 200m, finalist discus, 60m.

9B- Jack Marshall- 2nd Shot Put, finalist 100m, 200m, long jump, discus

9B- Mason Prenter- 1st 60m, 1st long jump, 1st 200m, 2nd 100m,

9G- Addie McNaughton – 1st 60m, 2nd 100m, 2nd 200m, 2nd long jump, finalist shot put

9B- Relay Team: 1st place Dannevirke: Zac Wrenn, Addie McNaughton, Jack Marshall, Mason Prenter.

Ages 10-14 years compete against the entire age group so to finish in the top 10, semis, or even a final, is a huge achievement!

Well done to Myah Sutton, Maizey Wrenn, and Will Hogan with a special mention about Maizey who had to rush to make her 1500m event in time and still came fourth, and to Will who placed in the top five for four of his five events.

11G Maizey Wrenn; Semis 200m 14th overall, high jump PB, 4th 1500m, 19th long jump, and 400m.

11B Will Hogan: semis and finals for 100m, 200m placing 5th for both, 5th discus, 4th long jump, 10th shot put

12G Myah Sutton: 100m 200m, 400m placed in heats but just missed out on semis, discus PB, 18th shot put.

The club looks forward to its Ribbon Meet on Sunday, January 29.



