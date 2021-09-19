Dannevirke Art Society plans mini exhibition for October

Judy Giddens stands by a variety of locally created art which illustrates the range to be seen in October.

By Judy Giddens (President)

The Dannevirke Art Society Annual Exhibition is coming up again in October, but it doesn't seem long since the art society was celebrating its last exhibition which was the 60th.

This time the exhibition will be of a slightly different format and will be a 'mini exhibition'.

The purpose of this is to keep entries down and provide a high-quality 3D and conventional art display which is easily navigated and each artwork able to breathe and be judged on its own merits.

People within the Tararua area always provide a lot of support and it is a pleasure to be able to present an exhibition of local artwork to the general public to show what our local artists have been working on.

This year the theme for the Dannevirke Evening News trophy is 'From My Window' and this section always reflects how differently each artist thinks about and sees objects around them.

There are also other sections available within the exhibition which the general public can vote for, such as their favourite painting.

Of course a variety of styles and subjects will be visible as the club has had several workshops this year to provide members with differing ideas and methods and techniques to experiment with.

The photography section, under the guidance of Roger Burson, will once again be displayed within this mini exhibition as the society has many members who are also interested in capturing images in photographic form. It is hoped there will be a lot of interest surrounding this and that the entries will be up. These are to be judged as well.

The Cash and Carry art section will present a number of smaller artworks, some from our Whispers Exhibition which took place earlier in the year at the studio and others on various appealing topics.

These can be purchased and taken from the venue straight away, whereas the larger main exhibition pieces remain until the show is over. These are great for Christmas presents as they can be easily posted.

Another section running in conjunction with the main exhibition is a display of local student work which will be set up for sale in The Dannevirke Picture Shop window.

Shop owner Nick Hill has kindly offered us this venue to promote the skills of local primary, secondary school and students who are involved in learning art through tutors within the area.