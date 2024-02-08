Dannevirke Fire and Emergency showed what happens when you pour water on a pot of burning oil.

Dannevirke’s A&P show had the biggest turnout in many years from Tararua District business and service providers.

They were out in force at the Dannevirke A&P Show, eager to update the public as to their latest services, machinery, vehicles, and other equipment they have for sale and hire.

Scanpower displayed its machinery for electrical and environmental work.

Ernie Christison shows his new gear to demolish and pulverise buildings for recycling.

Many businesses like LTS had machinery to purchase.

All the major companies went to considerable effort to support the show. In the sunny dry patches between showers the public became engaged and on Sunday although some exhibits had gone there was also plenty of interest.

One of the major drawcards was Dannevirke Fire and Emergency which focused on kitchen fires, particularly pans of oil cooking on the stove unattended. The major message was never to leave things cooking unattended even for just a few minutes.

Firemen Mike Finucane and James Curtis demonstrated how to deal with the fire on the stove by snuffing it out with another upturned pot. They then demonstrated the consequences of pouring water on a small burn which exploded into a wall of flame. Mike said if the burn is bigger than a small pot evacuate and ring 111.

St Johns Ambulance had most of its ambulances including its First Responder for which it still needs volunteers.

Hato Hone St John had all its latest equipment including its First Responder Vehicle which needs volunteers to help operate. The role of the responder is to attend a call and stay in support until an ambulance arrives. Volunteers will be trained in basic skills. So far the request for volunteers has been unsuccessful.

Interestingly Delwyn Walker is modelling a new padded uniform to keep her safe from attack should it happen.

Dave Murdoch is a part-time photojournalist based in Dannevirke. For the last 10 years he has covered any community story telling good news about the district.







