Dannevirke’s A&P Show took full advantage of two complete days to entertain the public although the weather did hamper things somewhat.
There was plenty, including Gabriel Rodrigues playing his saxophone as he fundraises to get the Los Angeles World Youth Orchestra, all the animals in the petting zoo, the Hurricane, Dannevirke Spinners and Weavers and the Combined Pipe Band in the Produce Hall, bouncy castles, a train and a boat for under 10s, REAP wool fashion show made by the kids in the holidays, terrier race and the mechanical bull.
