Saxophonist Gabriel Rodrigues, 13, busking to get to the World Championship of Performing Arts In Los Angeles.

Saxophonist Gabriel Rodrigues, 13, busking to get to the World Championship of Performing Arts In Los Angeles.

Dannevirke’s A&P Show took full advantage of two complete days to entertain the public although the weather did hamper things somewhat.

Everyone loved the rabbit at the petting zoo.

There was plenty, including Gabriel Rodrigues playing his saxophone as he fundraises to get the Los Angeles World Youth Orchestra, all the animals in the petting zoo, the Hurricane, Dannevirke Spinners and Weavers and the Combined Pipe Band in the Produce Hall, bouncy castles, a train and a boat for under 10s, REAP wool fashion show made by the kids in the holidays, terrier race and the mechanical bull.

The Combined Pipe Band sound soared into the high-pitched hall roof.

The Hurricane thrilled even in the wet.

The spinners and weavers warm and dry at the Produce Hall.

Not quite a Hurricane but HMS Lolly Pop created fun too.

So did the train and you got to drive if you were lucky.

REAP’s Woolly Wearable Arts had a show in the shearing shed.

Colin Burlace released 50 homing pigeons which were back home in Ormondville in eight minutes.

The terriers were ready to race.

This time they chased a ute towing their quarry.

Hoani expertly rode the mechanical bull.











