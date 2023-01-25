Dannevirke A&P Show back with a vengeance February 3-5

Riding the Hurricane.

Having solved its water issues which stymied the show last year the Dannevirke A&P Association is looking forward to a great celebration of things rural as the first week of February concludes.

Open Grade Shearing Final.

■ SHEARING

Shearing - an essential part of the shows takes place on Friday, February 3. The organiser of the daytime event Jane Leogreen reports keen interest in all levels from open to novice in both the shearing and wool classing. These are for Shearing: Open, Senior, Intermediate, Junior, and Novice, and Wool Classing: Open, Senior, Junior, and Novice.

Jane said with a few shows cancelled recently entries are rolling in, particularly in the newish novice class which gives newbies a chance to have a go.

She said they have a good supply of sheep this year from Waewaepa Station and look forward to seeing the clash of the titans on the open like Gavin Mutch and Rowland Smith who have had some close competitions in recent shows.

Aotea Rugby is hosting its Speed Shear of lambs starting Friday evening at about 6pm which is a well-attended attraction with good prizes as shearers compete against the clock.

Riding the merry-go-round.

■ ENTERTAINMENT

Entertainment starts on Friday evening with Mahons Amusements and its ever-popular rides like the Hurricane, the Ferris Wheel, Turbo Boost, and the Electric Dodgems for the adventurous and the merry-go-round, rocking tug and cup and saucer for the youngsters.

There are games of skill plus heaps of food stalls selling hotdogs, candy floss, and ice-cold slushies.

These attractions run all Saturday as well.

The Petting Zoo organised by Tararua Vet Services being a particular favourite of the children with their parents will open on Saturday morning and will have some unusual animals like miniature Dexter cattle, Kuni Kuni pigs, and a bearded dragon lizard as a special treat to go along with the donkey, a pony, sheep dogs, and some poultry.

You may even get to take an animal home as Woodville Animal Welfare will have kittens needing homes and if you miss out you can always take home a balloon animal.

One of the highlights will be the terrier racing in front of the grandstand soon after the Round The Ring equestrian event about 1pm before the premier Grand Prix Pony and Horse events wind up a memorable day.

■ PASTORAL

The sheep farming fraternity will be bringing in their Farmers Class and Stud Sheep entries Saturday.

They have been lucky to gain very generous prizes particularly the Farmers Class as follows: export lambs (Alliance Group), prime cattle (ADB Williams), two-tooths (Harwood Farm), the pen of three ewe-lambs (Tony Peeti and Neville Cammock), the pen of three crossbred two-tooths (ADB Williams) The Stud Sheep Class generously sponsored by DDS will be the centre of attention as breeders compete for the Supreme Champion Award. Will Texel win over Romney this year?

The eastern yards by the new water tanks will be much quieter this year as there will be no beef or dairy entries due to the clash of commitments but the export cattle competition sponsored by ADB Williams will still run and the junior stock judging will continue also supported by ADB Williams.

■ PRODUCE

Meanwhile, the Produce Hall will be packed again with home industry entries – cooking, machine sewing, crochet, knitting, craft, flowers, an ever-growing children’s section, and the courts which always have a great variety of these crafts displayed. Pam Henricksen says everything is in place with a great group of helpers to manage the multitude of entries.

Sadly there will be no photography section this year but the Dannevirke Spinners and Weavers will expand into the space normally filled by it with live action and products. There will also be the best wool fleeces on display.

This year the Dannevirke Market will attend in force with over 30 stalls displaying produce for sale, essential services will demonstrate their ability to help in an emergency, while food stalls will supply everything from toffee apples to paua fritters and the trades section will have a variety of businesses promoting their wares.

■ EQUESTRIAN

Organiser Lyn Barnett Reports:

It is very exciting for all those involved in the A&P Show to be up and running again. None less than the hard-working committee behind the equestrian section of the show.

We have had an influx of sponsors for 2023 which is very satisfying. It shows that our community appreciates the significance of the show. It is a popular show amongst the equestrian community pulling in entries from the lower North Island.

We have some great classes scheduled for the show, many series classes which allow the competitors to gain points that count towards season-long titles.

These series classes include Young Rider, Junior Rider, Age Group, and Breeding classes. These titles are always hotly contested. Many of the events scheduled will also provide the opportunity for competitors to qualify for the major titles up for grabs at the Horse of the Year Show in Hastings in March this year.

The equestrian section of the show will run over three days, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Friday and Saturday will see the majority of the show jumping and show hunter competitions. With four jumping rings operating concurrently, we appreciate the help of our community in supplying not only sponsors but also volunteers.

On Saturday afternoon we see our popular Round the Ring Classes. Both Pony and Horse entries compete for the prestigious titles.

Following the Round, the Ring events the pinnacle of the show will begin - that is the Horse and Pony Grand Prix. These classes see the best of the best compete for the main prize at the equestrian show. Our local equestrian star, Maurice Beatson, is having a superb season. Winning his 212th Grand Prix win at Levin recently he will certainly want to claim his local title.

Sunday will see a change of pace with the showing section of the equestrian events happening in the oval. Out the back will be the turn of the beginners. The show jumping out the back is designed for up-and-coming riders and horses. Starting at low heights gives those that need and want the opportunity to have a go in a slightly competitive training environment.

The showing section of the show is hotly contested and provides more Horse of the Year qualifying opportunities. Featuring Saddle and Working hunters along with Hack, Pony, First Ridden, Lead Rein, and Pleasure classes the day is a highlight on the showing calendar. Sunday also sees the special type horses competing in Golden, Gypsy, Pinto, and In Hand Led Horse and Pony. These stunning horses are always a feature.



