Dannevirke A&P Show 2024 – a mix of old and new – entertainment for entire weekend

Sharing the thrills at 2023 A&P show. Photo / Dave Murdoch

With a new committee under the helm of President Kirsten Wahlberg the 113th Dannevirke A&P Show is going to be different in 2024.

Probably the biggest change is that this year’s programme is designed to run a multitude of events over Saturday and Sunday with the usual Friday focusing on shearing all day but having no equestrian and the evening devoted to Mahon’s Entertainment and the Aotea run Speed Shear.

Clearing a hurdle 2023. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Showing your Gypsy Cobs. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Winning Grand Prix Horse 2023. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Equestrian

The normal equestrian events are running on only Saturday and Sunday, show jumping and showing sharing the two days, showjumping in the three rings of the oval arena and showing in the old members’ car park.

The showjumping programme runs as in the past with the key events Young Rider, Grand Prix Pony and Grand Prix Horse on Sunday afternoon in Ring One but other major events like Junior Rider and the popular Around The Ring on Saturday at lunchtime.

After the great success of the Central and Southern Hawke’s Bay Show three weeks ago when there were 15 entries in the Grand Prix Horse Event hopefully there are similar entries including our well-performing locals Logan Massie and Maurice Beatson.

Showing in previous years had the Showgrounds to itself on Sundays but this year it is running both days in an effort to gain more public exposure for this unique equestrian competition. Come over to the Old Members’ Carpark to see the show hunters perform on Saturday and the working hunters on Sunday plus all the showing events featuring style and discipline like the Gypsy Cobs.

Shearing Open Winners 2023. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Shearing

An essential part of the show takes place on Friday, February 3. Organiser of the daytime event Jane Leogreen reports keen interest in all levels from open to novice in both the shearing and wool classing. These are for Shearing: Open, Senior, Intermediate, Junior and Novice and Wool Classing: Open, Senior, Junior and Novice.

Jane says there are quite a lot of local shows at the moment. Entries are rolling in, particularly in the newish novice class which gives newbies a chance to have a go.

She says they have a good supply of sheep this year from Waewaepa Station trucked in by Farmers Transport and looks forward to seeing the clash of the titans in the open. Will Rowland Smith win again?

Aotea Rugby is hosting its Speed Shear of lambs starting Friday evening about 6pm which is a well-attended attraction with good prizes as shearers compete against the clock. A gold coin entry for the night makes it an affordable evening of exciting shearing.

Raising the champion sheep 2023. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Pastoral

This year pastoral is a bit different with no beef nor dairy entries but to compensate there is a pig section which promises all sorts of interesting competitions.

As with tradition, the sheep farming fraternity will be bringing in their Farmer’s Class and Stud Sheep entries on Saturday.

They have been lucky again to gain very generous prizes particularly the Farmers Class as follows: export lambs (Alliance Group), prime cattle (ADB Williams), two-tooths (Harwood Farm), pen of three crossbred two-tooths (ADB Williams).

The Stud Sheep Class generously sponsored by DDS will be the centre of attention as breeders compete for the Supreme Champion Award. The shearing facility will be the venue for the presentation of the winning sheep starting at 1pm. Will Texel win over Romney this year?

Pigs are back in the programme this year and the exciting competition under the title Dannevegas Pork Lords at the eastern end of the sheep yards on Saturday will feature all kinds of competitions from the Best Sow and Best Boar to Best Dressed starting at 12.30pm.

The eastern yards by the new water tanks will also be the venue of the Prime Cattle competition sponsored by ADB Williams where the cattle will be judged starting at 10am for the two categories: Under 270kg and Over 270kg. Join the local farmers and Pukemiro Farm cadets as Simon Prouting guides them through the stock judging process also supported by ADB Williams.

Winning a craft 2023. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Home Industries

Meanwhile, the Produce Hall will be packed again over the weekend with Home industry entries – cooking, machine sewing, crochet, knitting, craft, flowers, an ever-growing children’s section and the Courts which always have a great variety of these crafts displayed.

Pam Henricksen says everything is in place with a great group of helpers to manage the multitude of entries but entries must be in on Friday from 9am to 4.30pm when they will be judged. They will be displayed in the Produce Hall from 10am on Saturday and Sunday until mid-afternoon with prize-giving about 2pm on Sunday.

Also in the Produce Hall it is great to see the return of the photography section this year with categories slightly changed. See all the details on the Dannevirke A&P Showgrounds Facebook Page or contact Chelsea Wallace on 027 815 2700. Entries must be in to The Forge Café or Chelsea Wallace Photography 5 Queen Street between Jan 31 and Feb 1.

Sharing the love in the petting zoo 2023. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Lining up the terriers 2023. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Entertainment

Entertainment for 2024 has dramatically changed to provide activities for all three days of the A&P Show.

As with tradition entertainment starts on Friday evening with Mahons Amusements and its ever-popular rides like the Hurricane, the Ferris Wheel, Turbo Boost and the Electric Dodgems for the adventurous and the merry-go-round, rocking tug and cup and saucer for the youngsters.

There are games of skill plus heaps of food stalls selling hotdogs, candy floss and ice-cold slushies.

Mahons continue all day and evening on Saturday but will not be operating on Sunday, unlike the rest of the show.

The Petting Zoo, organised by Tararua Vet Services, is another particular favourite of the children will open on Saturday morning and will continue through the weekend until 2pm. They have some unusual animals such as a bearded dragon lizard as a special treat to go along with a pony, sheep dogs and some unusual birds with others to come as time gets closer.

Organisers hope children this year will be able to wander through some of the pens and pat the animals.

Out on the football pitch there is a good selection of trades displaying their wares and services to entertain the adults and children alike.

Between the Home Industries Produce Hall and the Grandstand throughout the weekend there will be a hive of attractions featuring on Saturday.

The Emergency Services displays, a great range of food stalls, bouncy castles and face painting with other stalls, continuous music from the Bandstand featuring Molly Pawson at noon and other very talented locals.

Watch for: the release of homing pigeons at 3pm, a Brass Band performance about 3.30pm, a Sheepdog and pet dog Bark Up contest at 4pm, and a Mechanical Bull challenge about that time.

On Sunday: The area will be featuring food and a whole range of market stalls. One of the highlights will be the terrier racing in front of the grandstand at 12.30pm before the premier Grand Prix Pony and Horse events out in the ring.

Across the ring next to the petting zoo on Sunday there will be other entertainment in the shearing quarters including a Sheep Shearing demo and a spinning demo by the Spinners and Weavers Club at 11.30 am followed by a Tararua Reap’s Woolly Wearable Arts Show at 1pm.

A&P President Kirsten Wahlberg hopes Dannevirke will respond positively to the changes. Her committee has worked very hard to create some interesting events to attract people both days. The committee is so strong that people come along it has slashed entry prices as follows:

Children 0-12 years free

Teenagers 13-18 - $3

Adults $5





Dave Murdoch is a part-time photojournalist based in Dannevirke. For the last 10 years he has covered any community story telling good news about the district.







