The company that owns Eileen Mary rest home in Dannevirke is planning to expand. Photo / Supplied

A Dannevirke aged care provider is planning more retirement villas to meet growing demand.

Aged care and retirement living provider Promisia Healthcare Limited announced it had agreed to acquire a property in McPhee St that adjoined Eileen Mary village and rest home.

Chairwoman Helen Down said the residential care facility was a valued part of the Dannevirke and wider Tararua district communities.

“Our villas are currently fully occupied and we routinely receive inquiries about further availability.”

She said the McPhee St property was beside villas at Eileen Mary and provided “a compelling expansion opportunity”.

The property has a land area of about 956sq m and has a residential property on it.

Chief executive Stuart Bilbrough said the plan was to develop the land to expand the number of villas.

Eileen Mary has capacity for 58 residents as well as independent-living units. Photo / Supplied

He said the small number currently at Eileen Mary had been very popular.

“It is great to be able to expand and meet this need for the Dannevirke community.”

There were no plans to expand the size of the existing residential care facility and they were restricted in what land was available adjoining the building.

Down said the planned expansion would complement the current development of villas and care suites at Ranfurly Manor in Feilding, due to be completed by 2024.

“The acquisition is a reflection of Promisia’s investment into communities across New Zealand as we continue our focus on providing quality care and supported living options for older New Zealanders.”























