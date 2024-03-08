Four bikes were impounded in a crackdown on dangerous motorbike riding Hawke's Bay.

A crackdown on illegal motorbike riding on Hawke’s Bay parks, reserves and roads has resulted in three arrests, one referral to youth services, and the impounding of four off-road motorbikes.

Police said the arrests were made as more frequent incidents of “extreme concern” continued to take place in Hastings and Napier.

“Most motorcyclists, both on and off-road, are aware and follow the law,” Senior Sergeant Neale Saunders of Hawke’s Bay police said.

“This is a case of a few bad riders giving everyone a bad reputation, and we want to see it stop.”

Saunders said some of the behaviour included riding without a licence, riding a motorbike that doesn’t have a registration or warrant of fitness, and dangerous riding behaviour such as riding on footpaths, crossing centre lines, riding through red lights, towards incoming traffic, and doing wheelies.

He said the behaviour didn’t just put riders at risk, but the public also.

“We had a recent incident where a motorcyclist collided with a car making a turn while undertaking cars at speed on Kennedy Road,” Saunders said.

“That rider sustained life-threatening injuries after being thrown off the bike.”

On Wednesday, March 6, police said they responded to reports of two off-road bikes being ridden in an unsafe manner, including through roads and grass areas, and through the Hastings town centre.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on Cunningham Cres, Hastings, and his motorcycle was impounded.

A short time later, the second rider, a 19-year-old man, was located on Tom Parker Ave, Napier, and his motorbike was impounded.

Later in the day, a third man was arrested, and his motorbike was impounded when he failed to stop for police.

Earlier in the week, a youth was located after he failed to stop for the police. His motorbike was impounded, and he will be dealt with through Youth Services.

Saunders issued a strong warning to those who cause disruptive and illegal behaviour on a motorbike.

“At every opportunity, we will impound and seize your motorbike and prosecute riders.”

Police thanked members of the public who reported the incidents and urged the community to call or report similar offending.

Any information can be reported anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 - before or after the incident.