Dame slams Havelock North restaurant manager's curbing of te reo

Renata Nepe, right, with his son Tākena, who was told by a manager to use "kia ora" less often while serving customers at Havelock North McDonald's. Photo / Supplied

An ex-politician from Ngāti Whātua who was asked to stop using "kia ora" in the 80s says she's "disgusted" at a McDonald's supervisor asking a staff member to do the same.

Dame Rangimārie Naida Glavish, a Māori community leader and former politician, refused to stop greeting callers with "kia ora" while working as a telephone operator in the 80s.

She said the story that made national headlines earlier this week about a 15-year-old staff member told to use less te reo when greeting customers at Havelock North McDonald's, had saddened her.

"That is a salutation indigenous to this country. It's the only country in the world that has a right to use it openly, without fear."

She said it was even more disappointing to hear it was a Māori woman who had cautioned the staff member against using the greeting.

"The country deserves to know why they would say that and why they would do that.

"I would tell them they need to adopt an attitude of being happy to live in their skin."

The manager had since apologised to the teenager.

Dame Rangimārie Naida Glavish says Te Reo should be spoken "openly, without fear". She said she was "shocked" and "disgusted" when she heard about the Havelock North incident. Photo / NZME

A McDonald's spokesperson said since the story broke earlier this week the Havelock North restaurant's staff had faced abuse and aggressive behaviour from customers.

He declined to comment further, but earlier said McDonald's national position is to support the use of all three of New Zealand's official languages and they support the use of te reo Māori by staff and customers.

The young employee's father, Renata Nepe, said his son Tākena had told him the rationale from the supervisor was that "some people might not like it".

Nepe said earlier that the manager's comment was most likely innocent, as she herself is Māori.

He said earlier that his social media post following the incident was not intended to incite hate toward Havelock McDonald's.

"I just want everyone to be treated with love, to be treated with respect and consideration. The intent of this post wasn't to get everyone protesting outside Havelock North McDonald's, this is about awareness. The safety of everyone that works there and the manager is paramount."

Nepe said at this stage management at Havelock North McDonald's had offered to speak with Tākena, but there hadn't been any further outreach to the whānau from McDonald's or the Havelock North franchise.

Bayden Barber, Ngāti Kahungunu chairman and board member of the Māori Language Commission, said te reo Māori needs to be heard far and wide.

"It's our native language here in New Zealand, it's an official language of Aotearoa.

"Kia ora is our greeting. There is a lot of mana in the phrase kia ora, it's 'to be well'."

He said the manager requesting the staff member to refrain from using kia ora was sending the wrong message.

"We can break down those barriers and we have done over the years, but obviously there is still work to be done. So let's get stuck in and do that work."