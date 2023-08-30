The Kintail Honey truck made a perfect perch for the raffle draw at the CHB Rally for Cancer at the Oruawharo Homestead.

Central Hawke’s Bay has had a definite yellow hue over the past couple of weeks.

Daffodils are blooming in gardens and paddocks, featuring in fundraisers and popping up in shop windows, district-wide.

The tide of yellow began on August 20 with the CHB Daffodil Rally for Cancer, featuring vintage and veteran vehicles from CHB and afar, all converging at Oruawharo Homestead for photo opportunities, facepaint, cream teas, Junction wines and more.

A splash of vintage colour on the lawn at Oruawharo Homestead for the CHB Rally for Cancer.

Funds from the rally were augmented by raffles of items donated by sponsors from all over CHB, and while the final tally has yet to be confirmed it looks like a record amount will go to the Cancer Society for use in the CHB district.

The tide of yellow washed through Waipawa and Waipukurau on Friday in the form of Daffodil Day, with shop windows sprouting yellow wares and daffodil blooms, and the CHB Cancer Society volunteers out in force to sell wares and take donations.

CHB College students Gray Smith and Jemma Nesbit, with Cancer Society volunteer Helen Clark, braved a chilly day to collect donations and give out daffodils for the cause.

The winner of the annual shop window decorating competition in Waipukurau was Curtis Fabrics, who went the extra mile by decorating a car as well, winning morning tea donated by Stella’s Cafe in Waipukurau.

Waipawa’s winner was The Hair and Beauty Gallery, with judges commenting on its eye-catching creativity. The gallery has won morning tea courtesy of the Goat Horn Cafe in Waipawa.

This mini belonging to Curtis Fabrics, Waipukurau, sprouted daffodils for the day.

This Saturday the spring theme ramps up with the start of The Spring Fling festival with the Spring Market at Russell Park, Waipukurau, from 10am.

The Spring Market offers more than 40 stalls: local produce and products, food, arts, crafts, activities, music and family fun. Entry is free.

The Spring Fling is a series of events through September and October to showcase the region. Spring Fling events span from Otane to Takapau, Tikokino to Porangahau and encompass the best of Central Hawke’s Bay in spring.

DOWNLOAD THE CHB SPRING FLING PROGRAMME











