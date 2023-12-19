Hawke’s Bay rugby star Teilah Ferguson couldn’t get hold of her mum for two days after Cyclone Gabrielle hit in February.

It has been a hugely disruptive — and at times anxious — year for the Ferguson family since the havoc of last summer.

However, one thing that has provided them with some consistency has been the rugby pitch.

Teilah (Ngāti Kahungunu), 23, has been selected in the Hurricanes Poua squad for the 2024 Super Rugby Aupiki season after a standout year playing for Hawke’s Bay Tui alongside her mum, Julie Ferguson.

The mum-and-daughter duo helped the Tui reach the semifinals of the national competition in September.

“Hardship always brings a community together and, at least for mum and I, the Tui season was like our little outlet.

“Having the Tui season was kind of like the only grounding which held us together, almost.”

Teilah was based in Wellington when the cyclone hit and couldn’t get hold of her mum, who escaped her flooded home in Waiohiki near Napier and headed to the nearby marae.

“I couldn’t get hold of her until about two days later,” Teilah said.

“Having no contact, and knowing Waiohiki was so badly affected, it was just so anxious.”

Teilah and her mum found a rental together three months ago in Napier, a nice milestone after being displaced from the cyclone, and losing many possessions in the floods.

Hawke’s Bay rugby star Teilah Ferguson (right) peeling potatoes at Omahu Marae during a visit with her Hurricanes teammates. Photo / Connull Lang

In a nod to what the region has been through, the Hurricanes women’s team held their first team gathering in Hawke’s Bay last weekend, before the 2024 season.

The Hurricanes team prepared food at Omahu Marae for a community Christmas event, among other activities.

“We mowed through the work, I think they were surprised at how quickly we peeled and cut everything,” Teilah said with a laugh.

“It was really cool to have everyone in Hawke’s Bay.”

Teilah studied psychology and food science at the University of Otago, but is wholly focused on her rugby for now, including working at Hawke’s Bay Rugby Union.

Teilah Ferguson (with ball) in action for the Tui this season. Photo / Paul Taylor

The midfielder, who is recovering from a back injury, said becoming a Black Fern was not on her radar at present and she hoped to play overseas in the coming years, but if she got the call in future, “I wouldn’t say no”.

“I’m injured at the moment so my most current goal is to make it for the start of Aupiki ... I am doing everything I can to make sure I get there, and just have a standout season.

“Hopefully, toward the end of the year I will do Tui again. I really want to give Tui another shot and make it to the final.”

Other Tui players to make the Hurricanes Poua include Tamia Edwards, Tori Iosefu, and Leilani Hakiwai, while others have been snapped up by rival teams.

Her mum Julie is a former Black Ferns Sevens player.

Gary Hamilton-Irvine is a Hawke’s Bay-based reporter who covers a range of news topics including business, councils, breaking news and cyclone recovery. He formerly worked at News Corp Australia.