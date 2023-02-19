Communities are really pulling together in the cyclone response, but have been forced to pay for private choppers to get supplies in to Patoka and surrounding communities. Video / Mike Scott

Flooding from Cyclone Gabrielle has destroyed many houses across the North Island, and emergency response crews have the gruelling task of combing through some of the worst-hit locations to search for survivors.

As recovery efforts continue, people have noticed spray-painted markings that have appeared on houses, cars, caravans and sheds.

These markings look eerily similar to those popularised in the media after Hurricane Katrina ripped through New Orleans in 2005.

During the aftermath of Katrina, these markings acted as a code to communicate important messages to various different search and rescue teams.

A large ‘X’ symbol was drawn, often called a “Katrina Cross” by locals, with important information listed on each of the four corners.

Unlike response markings used in Hurricane Katrina, the markings are not in an 'X' format. Photo / Paul Taylor

The top block showed the date and time that the location was checked and the left block was signed by the task force that inspected the house. The right listed special instructions, for example, the status of water, gas and food or if there were any pets found in the dwelling.

But it was the bottom block that was often the most crucial, listing how many people were found in the house. A digit was often coupled with either A (alive) or D (dead) to signify the status of those found.

So, what’s the difference with markings used here in Aotearoa? While the overall intent of the markings is the same, the symbols and writing appear to be different.

When observing dwellings on Hawke’s Bay’s Pakowhai Rd, one would notice either a square spray-painted box containing various information points, or a group of numbers and symbols together without a box.

An abandoned car with a large 'C' symbol sits by a paddock near Pakowhai Rd in Hawke's Bay. Photo / Paul Taylor

Most of these writings contain a date, which is sometimes accompanied by a ‘C’ symbol. The writings come in various colours, with some containing less information than others.

While Fire and Emergency New Zealand could not disclose the exact meanings of the symbols, they confirmed that similar to Katrina’s markings, they are a crucial tool for rescue teams.

“Fire and Emergency’s Urban Search and Rescue teams use certain markings to show what level of search has been undertaken in a dwelling,” a spokesperson said.

“These markings are sprayed on the structure once a team has visited a dwelling. It is also a way of communicating to other USAR teams to show that a dwelling has been visited, what level of search has been completed, and if further work is required.”