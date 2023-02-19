Communities are really pulling together in the cyclone response but have been forced to pay for private choppers to get in supplies to Patoka and surrounding communities. Video / Mike Scott

Wheelie bin rubbish collection resumed across the Hastings and Napier districts today which coincided with the largest landfill in Hawke’s Bay reopening.

However, kerbside recycling services are yet to start in the two cities following the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle, which caused widespread destruction to Hawke’s Bay last week.

It comes as people are being asked to keep flood-damaged household waste such as wet carpets, gib, furniture and other damaged items on their properties “until further notice”.

“Please do not pile on road corridors as this makes it difficult for emergency vehicles to get through,” a Hastings District Council Facebook post says.

Residents and businesses can put their wheelie bins out as usual this week in both regions.

Recycling bins will not be collected this week in Napier and it is unclear if that service will resume next week. It is also unclear when recycling collection will restart in the Hastings district, and the council is yet to announce when that will be.

“Kerbside rubbish collections will start up again from [Monday],” Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise said.

“So on your normal day put your bins out and they will be collected. We are also in the process of setting up a food waste collection system.”

A New Zealand flag flies proudly from a road cone in Pakowhai Rd near Hastings. Photo / Paul Taylor

People are asked not to place anything on top of their wheelie bins this week.

Napier City Council is delivering food waste bags on the same day as people’s regular rubbish collection day, with information on what to do with the bags and a collection point.

“You can take [the food waste bags] to your collection point the day after your regular rubbish day,” a Napier Council Facebook post says.

“This is an opportunity for you to get rid of any food you still have in your fridge or freezer.”

Omaranui Landfill about 5km outside of Taradale is the main landfill for both Napier and Hastings.

The landfill was damaged during the severe floods and the councils have been working hard to get it reopened. It is understood the landfill was reopened today.

It is a commercial landfill and members of the public cannot access it to drop off waste.

However, Henderson Road Transfer Station in Hastings did reopen for general waste only, and people can take additional general waste to that site.

“We really appreciate your patience, as queues will be long,” a Hastings Council Facebook post says.

“Please note, normal landfill fees apply and green waste and recycling are not being processed at Henderson Road at the moment. Henderson Road Transfer Station is open from 7.45am [each day].”