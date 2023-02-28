Cyclone Gabrielle: Ways rural farmers can access support

Sean Stafford organised for local farmers and members of the Rural Support Trust to clean up farms on and near Bluff Road, next to the Manawatū River, last week.

The farming industry within the Tararua District has been hit hard by Cyclone Gabrielle, according to the Tararua District Council. Some farms have been underwater, and those where the water has receded now lie under a layer of silt.

There are still many issues with access, with many slips closing farm tracks. Farmers are still trying to assess the damage, inspecting kilometres of fencing and riverways.

Farmers are anxious to get their farms operational again, but there is much work to do before this can happen and much support is needed. There are a number of financial and wellbeing support services now available that we encourage the farming community to seek out.

Ways to get assistance:

Rural Support Trust: The Rural Support Trust (RST) are rural people with a wide range of experience and knowledge in dealing with challenging situations, such as Civil Defence emergencies.

The RST is directly linked to local Civil Defence and can provide farmers with information and assistance in getting ongoing help. Find out more by calling the RST on 0800 787 254 (0800 RURAL HELP) or visiting their website at: www.rural-support.org.nz.

Rural Support Trust - Farm Business Advice Support Fund: This is an initiative funded by banks and the Government offering support for farmers and growers struggling with business debt.

The Government has allocated $200,000 for the Farm Business Advice Support Fund, which is managed by Rural Support Trusts. For a qualifying farmer or grower, the fund will provide up to $6,000 to pay for financial or business advice from an independent consultant.

The National Council of Rural Support Trusts and the New Zealand Bankers’ Association signed the agreement for the fund back in 2020. Under the agreement, the RSTs will provide up to $3000, depending on an assessment of need, and the relevant bank will match that dollar for dollar.

Rural Support Trusts will take an application from, or on behalf of, a farmer or grower who might qualify for assistance. The consultant will provide a report, which will be given to the farmer or grower and their bank. This initiative involves ASB, ANZ, BNZ, Heartland Bank, Rabobank, SBS Bank, TSB and Westpac.

For more information, call 0800 787 254 (0800 RURAL HELP).

Federated Farmers - Feed Co-ordination Service: Federated Farmers have restarted the national Feed Co-ordination Service. The service helps match people with grazing or supplementary feed for sale with those who need it. For more information, call 0800 FARMING (0800 327 646) or register online at the following links:

Work and Income: Work and Income have a number of ways to help with the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle. If you have been affected by Cyclone Gabrielle, you may be able to get a Civil Defence Payment. To apply, call 0800 400 100 (7am to 5pm) or go to: https://workandincome.govt.nz/eligibility/emergencies/cyclone-gabrielle.html.

Temporary Accommodation Services (TAS): TAS supports affected households to find temporary accommodation while their home is being repaired, rebuilt or they are unable to return to access their home. Find out more at: www.mbie.govt.nz/about/news/cyclone-gabrielle-temporary-accommodation-available-for-all-affected-regions/. The application form for this service can be found at: www.tas.mbie.govt.nz.

Farmer and grower recovery grants: The Government is providing $25 million to help farmers, growers, and whenua Māori landowners recover from Cyclone Gabrielle. Grants are available for pastoral and arable farmers/growers of up to $10,000 to help initial recovery on-farm, such as repairs to water infrastructure for stock and fencing. Learn more: https://www.mpi.govt.nz/dmsdocument/55630-Cyclone-Gabrielle-farmer-and-grower-recovery-grants.

Mayoral Relief Fund: The Mayoral Relief Fund is open for donations to help support Tararua communities to find their feet after the devastation caused by Cyclone Gabrielle. For more details, please visit: https://www.tararuadc.govt.nz/news/2023/february/mayoral-relief-fund-for-the-tararua-district. Information on how to apply for support from this fund will become available soon.

Mental Health Support: 1737 is New Zealand’s national mental health and addictions helpline number. Free call or text 1737 any time to talk with a trained counsellor. It’s completely free and available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Rural Support Trust is also available on 0800 787 254.

Welfare support is available: If you have been affected by the cyclone and need support, please contact us on 06 374 4080 or 06 376 0110 and let us know how we can help.