Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Cyclone Gabrielle: Twyford residents don’t feel safe returning even after rebuild green light

James Pocock
By
5 mins to read
A volunteer helps Jen Yule take destroyed furniture from her and her husband Dave's flooded Twyford property in the week after Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Paul Taylor

A volunteer helps Jen Yule take destroyed furniture from her and her husband Dave's flooded Twyford property in the week after Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Paul Taylor

More cyclone-hit property owners have been given the green light to rebuild but one Twyford couple says they do not feel safe returning.

Dave and Jen Yule were surprised when Hastings District Council

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today