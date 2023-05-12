Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Cyclone Gabrielle: Decision on Hawke’s Bay communities’ futures could take until September

Hamish Bidwell
By
4 mins to read
Flood-affected areas such as Pakowhai will have community "navigators'' liaising between themselves and the Government about rebuilding. Photo / Warren Buckland

Flood-affected areas such as Pakowhai will have community "navigators'' liaising between themselves and the Government about rebuilding. Photo / Warren Buckland

It could be September before Hawke’s Bay’s cyclone-hit industries and communities find out where they stand.

Locality plans and business case studies have been submitted by local bodies and industry groups to the Hawke’s Bay

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today