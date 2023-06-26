The Esk Valley was among the areas hit hardest by Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Paul Taylor

The Esk Valley was among the areas hit hardest by Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Paul Taylor

It will be August before a review begins into the performance of the Hawke’s Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management (HBCDEM) Group -and December before its findings are released.

The HBCDEM joint committee agreed to terms of reference for the review - from a 66-page draft document - in a meeting in Napier on Monday.

The joint committee is made up of Hawke’s Bay’s five mayors and council chief executives, along with Hawke’s Bay Regional Council chair Hinewai Ormsby.

What comes of the review was potentially prefaced at Monday’s joint committee meeting by a submission from Richard Gaddum.

He represents the community Civil Defence model that served Hawke’s Bay prior to it being centralised under the HBCDEM banner in 2014.

Gaddum never disbanded his Waimarama Civil Defence group and now the Hastings District Council and Central Hawke’s Bay District Council are set to follow his lead.

Central Hawke’s Bay Mayor Alex Walker told the joint committee meeting she has 10 localities eager to assume responsibility for Civil Defence, with Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst adding she had 20 in her district.

Hazlehurst has secured $300,000 of Red Cross funding to get two community Civil Defence groups up and running immediately.

But none of that will hurry the broader review along, or give mana whenua a legitimate seat at the decision-making table.

That issue was made abundantly clear to the joint committee by Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated board chair Bayden Barber.

Wairoa Mayor Craig Little went as far as calling it “a disgrace” that legislation does not permit mana whenua to vote for outcomes that will determine future emergency response plans for Hawke’s Bay.

The eventual review hopes to reach seven outcomes that ensure there are adequate Civil Defence systems and resources in place to protect the region.

Part of that will include establishing timelines and gathering testimonies from those directly impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle and co-ordinating the response.

Quite where the public fit into that framework isn’t absolutely clear.

The terms of reference state that the joint committee “expressed an interest in broadening the review to include community voice. While it may not be practical to include direct community engagement as part of an operational review, it is important that impacted communities have the opportunity to share their experiences and identify areas where community resilience to future emergencies could be strengthened”.

If there was one thing HBCDEM group controller Ian Macdonald said he wanted out of the review, it was greater public and media awareness of what Civil Defence does.

Macdonald said there remains an ignorance of the co-ordinated approach HBCDEM took to the cyclone response, in conjunction with the New Zealand Defence Force, Fire and Emergency New Zealand, police, local councils and others.

All were acting under the Civil Defence umbrella, he said, which meant the public were perhaps not in the best position to evaluate HBCDEM’s performance.

A perception existed, Macdonald said, that HBCDEM was not visible and not in control of the response, which did not match the reality.

In terms of the timeline for the review, Walker said it should have begun “weeks if not months ago,” while Hazlehurst said it was important that the public were given adequate answers before December.

People have questions that need to be answered now, not in six months’ time, she said.

Hamish Bidwell joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2022 and works out of the Hastings newsroom.