Hena Thorn (from left), Clare Hollings, Adam Green, Tom Young and Iain Urquhart, getting ready for The Hits' Roadless Roadie from Napier to Gisborne with Sunair.

In response to the notorious challenges of State Highway 2, worsened by Cyclone Gabrielle, Sunair has stepped in with an east coast connector service, providing daily connections between Napier, Wairoa and Gisborne, Monday through Friday.

Hawke’s Bay-based full-service agency FizzyPop, in collaboration with Hawke’s Bay Airport, last week announced the launch of Sunair’s East Coast Connector service, helping get the word out about flights that would reconnect communities.

The partnership had FizzyPop delivering creative, media planning and buying services to assist in the launch of the Sunair East Coast Connector service.

Along with using print, digital and radio advertising, FizzyPop even convinced the Hits Hawke’s Bay presenter Adam Green to take part in a “Roadless Roadie” day trip - taking the Sunair flight to Gisborne while making live updates to his co-host Meghan Banks.

FizzyPop director Tom Young said: “It’s just great being part of a good news story like a new airline coming to Hawke’s Bay and obviously we love demonstrating that there are full-service agencies here in Hawke’s Bay that can produce innovative creative and media campaigns that deliver tangible results.”

Clare Hollings, marketing and communications lead at Hawke’s Bay Airport, said “FizzyPop came up with outstanding creative concepts that have translated into an exceptional campaign that works in all mediums.

“We’re really excited to introduce an additional airline service in Sunair to Hawke’s Bay, and working with an agency that understands how to use creative and media together to drive ticket sales has been a real pleasure,” Hollings said.

Iain Urquhart, media director at FizzyPop, also expressed excitement about the collaboration, adding: “We love working with clients where we get to flex our media and creative know-how.”