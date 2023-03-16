Surplus donations gifted to PSEC charity shops after the cyclone.

Presbyterian Support East Coast (PSEC) has been walking the charity talk since Cyclone Gabrielle hit more than a month ago, going the extra mile for those most vulnerable in our community.

Donations began pouring in from as far afield as Auckland and Christchurch, with surplus sent to PSEC charity shops in Taradale and Havelock North.

“Civil Defence also passed on items which are being disbursed through Family Works, our service supporting children and families. We have also been able to support our RSE community. We’ve been getting this stock to people who need it now,” says PSEC communications manager Carla Hyland.

Clothing was donated to RSE workers from Fiji after a request was made to help fill containers going back to Fiji for communities affected by their own cyclone.

“PSEC charity shops have always aimed to support RSE community with surplus stock, when available, so this is not a Cyclone Gabrielle flood related activity, but something we have always done where possible.”

Donations not able to be disbursed through Family Works are sold in the charity shops, with proceeds funding free services for disabled people, older people, children and families.

Donated goods at PSEC Taradale Charity Shop have increased since Cyclone Gabrielle.

Carla says social workers and counsellors are connecting with those in need through their services and through local schools via its Social Workers in Schools programme.

“The Family Works team is seeing an increase in anxiety in our school children post cyclone.”

She says the Taradale store’s volunteers and staff have been amazing at working through the donations dropped at their shops.

PSEC Taradale Charity Shop manager Ruth Vincent with items for sale.

“Volunteers kindly offered additional hours to support working through the volume of processing donations. We are grateful for their support and are actively recruiting more volunteers. Email volunteer@psec.org.nz if you’d like to join our lovely volunteer whānau.”

Carla says although there are always unusable donations to process, most of the goods they received were in good condition. As well as clothes, they received non-perishable food, household items, toiletries and baby supplies.

PSEC staff were out in the community as soon as they could safely support people.

“Our response has been focused on staff, clients and local community, and we continue to support where the need is the greatest via our services Enliven for disabled and older people, and Family Works for children and families.”

An appeal has been launched for donations towards some of the PSEC facilities that were flooded during Cyclone Gabrielle. Rowan, Enliven Disability’s residential service in Taradale, is home to 22 disabled young people. During Cyclone Gabrielle residents were evacuated by emergency services.

“They are safely back home but around a third of their bedrooms have been damaged and cannot be used. Although insured, there is an urgent need for financial support to cover the shortfall to get Rowan fully repaired.”

Donate online or via bank transfer at https://www.psec.org.nz/appeal/ or call 0800 002 953 to arrange your preferred donation method.

The Taradale store needs volunteers, if you’re able to help please email volunteer@psec.org.nz

Volunteers are needed at the PSEC Charity Shop in Taradale.



