The public meeting at Crab Farm Winery, in Bay View Napier was called to discuss crime concerns after Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Paul Taylor

Police minister Stuart Nash was amongst several Hawke’s Bay leaders told tonight that some residents are prepared to arm themselves to defend their property during a post-Cyclone Gabrielle crime spree.

Nash, who is also the Napier MP, Napier mayor Kirsten Wise, Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst and police Superintendent Jeanette Park were among 200 people at a public meeting held at Crab Farm Winery, in Bay View, Napier.

Organisers of the 6pm meeting made it clear they did not want the meeting politicised.

Nash and other community leaders did not speak, or respond to speakers who said they would arm themselves because of what they say is an opportunist crime wave in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle which has devastated the region.

Rural residents told the meeting they had access to firearms and were prepared to use them to defend their properties.

More than 2000 people in mainly rural areas are still without power, and hundreds of homes have been abandoned since flooding swept the region.

