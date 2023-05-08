Orchardists are now allowed to burn prunings to clean up after Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Hawke's Bay Regional Council

Hawke’s Bay’s regulations around burning waste have finally been loosened to allow orchardists to clear their land in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Orchardists have been stuck with piles of waste, waiting for legislation to pass that allowed them to get rid of it in time for the next harvest.

The Hawke’s Bay Regional Council (HBRC) confirmed today orchardists were now allowed to burn prunings under certain strict conditions.

“Prunings can be burnt in an effort to save trees and on affected land that is being cleared, including in airsheds,” an HBRC advisory said.

“Where clearing vegetation from affected land is not considered orchard redevelopment we are relaxing our rules and burning can occur.”

Fires still need to be lit in a way to reduce smoke and hazards and must also comply with city or district council bylaws, and Fire Emergency New Zealand’s requirements.

There is a list of prohibited items that still cannot be burned under any circumstance, including tyres and other rubber, animal waste, treated wood, plastic, medical and chemical waste.

According to the HBRC, orchardists are permitted to burn certain vegetation outdoors during May, June, July, and August, for orchard or vineyard redevelopment and for the disposal of dead plant material.

It can only occur in airsheds (air quality management areas) where air quality is likely, or known, to exceed the National Environmental Standards, and only if there are no other practical or reasonable onsite disposal methods.