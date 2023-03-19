Whanau at Moteo gratefully receive supplies from Te Kupenga staff and volunteers.

Times have been tough for many whānau in Hawke’s Bay during the past two years, with Cyclone Gabrielle delivering another blow after the hardships endured by many post Covid.

When the cyclone hit, like many others in Napier, Te Kupenga Hauora-Ahuriri found itself affected by power cuts and no communications, making it difficult to operate from its Swan St site. But that didn’t stop the kaupapa Maori-based healthcare provider jumping straight into action, rallying staff to provide the care needed to affected whānau throughout its catchment.

Te Kupenga staff and volunteers set up an emergency station at Tongoio to help whanau affected by the cyclone.

“Lucky for us, our staff are experienced at mobilising. Staff with capabilities implemented our business continuity plan,” says operations manager Tessa Robin.

Tessa says staff based in Hastings with power set up a phone tree to contact all staff to check that everyone was safe.

“They then continued to find ways to link comms with those of us in Napier and provide safety messages and updates. We had no idea of the scale of the destruction caused by Cyclone Gabrielle.”

She says the immediate need for whānau was to locate and connect with their loved ones, making sure everyone was safe — their whānau, friends, colleagues, neighbours and others in their community.

“Secondary to that was everything else — medical care, somewhere safe and warm to sleep, something to eat and drink and clothes. They were worried about what comes next, how am I going to get through this, who is going to help me, where do I go for help?”

She says following the cyclone the Napier-based staff were immediately on the road, checking in with one another, checking in on their vulnerable whānau and providing support to those in need.

Te Kupenga staff and volunteers delivered supplies to those in need.

“On the Friday our leadership team met at our office along with staff from Te Aka Whai Ora and MSD to discuss our community support plan. From there it was all go, and the next day, although a Saturday, all of our staff returned to work ready to stand up our supports as first responders — and haven’t stopped yet.”

Tessa says the many whānau cared for by Te Kupenga had been looking forward to a happier and more settled 2023.

“Well that was wishful thinking.”

Te Kupenga Hauora provides services to about 3500 people, but since the cyclone that number “has definitely blown out”.

Their services stretch from Takapau to Mahia, with a specific focus within the Napier city boundary.

“Since the cyclone we have staff deployed from Takapau through to Tangoio due to road closures. With the support of Civil Defence we have been able to support whānau located in Tutira, Iwitea, Mohaka, Raupunga, Te Haroto and Aropaoanui.”

Tessa says they have supported whānau that have lost everything, from food, pets, animals, to livelihoods, employment, homes, vehicles, personal possessions, family possessions and taonga tuku iho, a marae, koiwi (remains from uplifted graves) and the most devastating of all, whanau members.

“Whānau were airlifted, rescued by boats, jet skis, Unimogs, tractors and other people. Some wahine couldn’t get to the hospital to give birth or for medical care and some whanau just didn’t know what to do or where to go. And some whānau just carried on like nothing ever happened. Some people were going for bike rides, exercising, walking dogs and surfing.”

She says Te Kupenga was blessed “to have great partners around the country”, who were able to mobilise their teams and help those who needed it most.

“Staff have drawn on their skills and talents, offering karakia, waiata, mirimiri and Te Whare Tapa Wha model as a tool to overcome trauma. Poutiri Trust based in Te Puke sent a team of eight wonderful wahine to support us, including registered nurses, counsellors, kaiawhina, rongoa practitioners and a virtual doctor.”

Training was provided on how to set up emergency gear.

They stayed for two weeks and are ready to come back when their support is needed, she says.

“We had the ongoing support of our Covid team (a partnership of staff provided by the then HBDHB to work alongside us). A local doctor and family member has been providing us with medical support on the ground and in the air. We even managed to bring home a previous staff member to help uplift our nursing supports. She’s our latest boomerang (returning staff member).

“We were further blessed to have whanaunga from Manawa Ora provide mirimiri and romiromi to the community and marae. Jolie Davis and her team uplifted the wairua of many whānau, especially whanau connected to Omahu Marae.”

And it wasn’t just the staff on board helping out. The Te Kupenga team also drew on the strengths and skills of each person including their children.

“Our kids are a part of our TKH-A whānau and wanted to do their part. They helped to keep us grounded with the devastation we were seeing as we deployed. They helped with cleaning up, vacuuming, handing out water and electrolytes, playing with other kids who came in with their parents or grandparents needing support, building tools and shopping — with an adult of course.”

Although they were surrounded by destruction and devastation, the day-to-day life issues didn’t stop.

“We had whānau hospitalised due to general health issues, injuries caused by the cyclone, injuries caused as a result of cyclone cleanup, and tangi for those whānau who passed. We work better when we know our whānau and loved ones are safe and well.”

Tessa says Te Kupenga would not have been able to do what it did without the support of, and donations from, others.

“We are forever grateful for their aroha and koha. I do want to make special mention of our MSD partner for allowing a team of staff to deploy with our teams to the remote areas to provide immediate financial support to whanau. It was true whānau ora in practice.”







