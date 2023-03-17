Karamu High School student leaders: Cole Potts Tyro (left), Pashence Schneider-Aranui, Luke Wilson, Lena Ormsby, Esta Chaplin, Grace Sayer, Robbie Sayer, and Charlotte Orr. Photo / Supplied

High school kids around Hawke’s Bay have been picking up shovels and putting on their gumboots to go out and help their local communities after Cyclone Gabrielle left a wake of destruction in its path. Karamu High School senior students are no different.

A group of Karamu High senior student leaders say they feel lucky to be in a position to help those who have been affected by the cyclone.

Along with some parents, students spent time clearing damaged houses of silt and flooded items, including the home of a Karamu High School teacher.

“It’s really humbling. It was also a bit more personal for us, but really nice to be able to help out someone that we knew,” says head student Lena Ormsby.

“We were lucky to be in a position to give.”

As school was closed during the week the cyclone hit, deputy head student Esta Chaplin says it provided the opportunity for students to help where needed.

“Because we didn’t have school, we were like: ‘oh we don’t have anything to do, we’re really grateful because our houses are fine, what can we do to help’?”

The day after the cyclone hit, Lena, Esta, and house leader Charlotte Orr spent time at the Hastings Sports Centre, helping evacuees and their whānau adjust.

“We just wanted to make sure everyone felt comfortable where they were. From there we went on to folding clothes and sorting out people’s sleeping areas,” Charlotte said.

Head student Luke Wilson added it has been heart-warming to see the kindness the community has, and is giving, to those in need.

“It’s really nice to see how everyone has been getting involved,” he said.

Charlotte agreed. “It’s nice to see people who have the capacity to do something, going out of their way to help.”

Now back at school, their focus has since turned to their peers, and ensuring they have someone to talk to if they need. They have also been encouraging their peers to check in on friends and family.

“A simple hello to check if someone is doing okay means a lot,” Esta says.

Principal Dionne Thomas said these are heart-warming examples from day one of Cyclone Gabrielle from their Year 13 student leaders.

“I asked the students and staff to have our school value of manaakitanga as our focus on returning. Being kind, caring, welcoming, and engaging with each other - to their peers, teachers, whānau and community,” she said.







