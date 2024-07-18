With the three generations, Hugh Thomsen, son Greg and grandson Rupert (now 18 months old), living on the farm, they coordinated with Hamish in Napier for outside help and supplies.
From his home in Marewa, the accountant quickly became the conduit between town and country for the family.
“I would drive out to Rissington, where the previous bridge was, with jerry cans of petrol to keep the generators going. They would then be rafted across to Greg on the other side. It was rigmarole, but it worked.
“We would have one ute on one side of the river for running supplies from town and another on the Patoka side for getting to and from the farm.”
Hamish said they lost an estimated 40 to 50 hectares of grazeable land as he took on the job of navigating insurance claims associated with the damage.
“Once the hillsides gave way, so did the fences, water troughs and pipes,” said Hamish.
The brothers still had several dams still intact across the farm able to provide vital water for animals.
“Stock can go without feed but they can’t go without water. We were able to get gates open that allowed them to move through paddocks to the dams for water.”