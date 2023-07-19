Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Cyclone Gabrielle: Incorrect land categorisation email leads to protest as Pakowhai community doorstops Hastings District Council

Hamish Bidwell
By
3 mins to read
Pakowhai resident Geoff Downer organised a protest at the Hastings District Council chambers on Wednesday. Photo / Warren Buckland.

Pakowhai resident Geoff Downer organised a protest at the Hastings District Council chambers on Wednesday. Photo / Warren Buckland.

Naren Soni’s heart sank when he learned his home and business had been zoned Category 3.

The owner of the Pakowhai Store received a letter last week, signed by Hastings District Council (HDC) chief executive

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today