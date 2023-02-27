Traffic flow through Pakowhai Rd, between Napier and Hastings, during the first weekend after Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Paul Taylor

Some public transport services could return soon, but how long congestion between Napier and Hastings will be a barrier to commuters remains uncertain following Cyclone Gabrielle.

The limited options for travelling between the neighbouring centres have made what is typically a 20-minute trip stretch out to nearly an hour in some instances.

As of Monday, State Highway 51 was open, albeit with a single lane over the Waitangi Bridge.

The Hawke’s Bay Expressway, State Highway 2 and State Highway 50 are also open, but Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency has warned road users to expect significant delays during peak travel times due to the multiple roads that remain closed in the area after Cyclone Gabrielle.

Go Bay buses and MyWay services have not been operating since Cyclone Gabrielle due to the impact of the weather event.

A statement Go Bay made on its Facebook page on Friday evening said there is optimism that localised services can be restored sometime this week.

A spokesman for Hawke’s Bay Regional Council confirmed on Monday that they hoped to have an update on services by Tuesday.

“The biggest challenge for us is obviously the Napier-Hastings connection which can, at times, be clogged with traffic, making any scheduling a challenge,” the spokesman said.

Waka Kotahi has been approached for further comment.

As for roads leading further out, the section of State Highway 50 between Hastings and Takapau was re-opened on Friday.

Waka Kotahi estimated on Friday that public access through State Highway 5, from Napier to Te Pōhue, will not re-open until early April due to the significant silt to clear and damaged bridge between Napier and Glengarry.

State Highway 5, Te Pōhue to Taupō, and the Napier-Taihape Road have controlled access in place for residents and essential supplies only.

Waka Kotahi estimated on Friday that it will likely be several months before State Highway 2, from Bay View to Wairoa, will re-open again, although the section north of Putorino may open earlier.

The agency said there was debris and slip clearance work that needed to be done on State Highway 38, and they estimate a re-opening date will be confirmed by the end of March.