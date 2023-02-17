Cyclone Gabrielle claims another life, the desperate search for victims in cut-off regions continues, and Princess Anne continues her tour of the motu in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

They’re coming in their droves.

Officially Joll Rd, with its red-stickered houses, is closed but that hasn’t stopped an army of volunteers coming to lend a hand.

Whether in a digger or truck, or with spade or food in hand, dozens of Hawke’s Bay folk have been compelled to help those in need.

It’s a scene that’s being repeated right across the region and a gesture that means the world to those without a clue about how and where to start cleaning up.

“The help from friends, family, strangers - just the entire community and people we don’t even know - has just been incredible and we are so, so grateful. We couldn’t get through this without them,’’ Kirsty Skidmore said.

Skidmore is doing her best to dig out and empty her elderly parents’ home. They were rescued by neighbours, as water from the creek behind their property became a two-metre-high torrent on Tuesday.

The creek behind homes on Joll Rd caused extensive flooding. Photo / Hamish Bidwell

“There were some amazing people in this street who were just incredible on that morning. There was some very heroic stuff that went on down here, getting elderly people out and saving their lives,’’ said Skidmore.

People like Jenny and Peter, from a few doors down. Jenny clung to a neighbour after he came to her door and virtually dragged her to safety.

She and her husband have lived on Joll Rd for 43 years and took Hawke’s Bay Today through their home to witness the damage. Jenny has barely slept in days and has lost count of the volunteers who’ve come to lend a hand.

Bringing soup, fish and chips and clearing silt-ridden rooms have been among the many gestures.

John Dinsdale is one of those coordinating volunteers. He gathered a group of Napier Boys’ High School students who live in Havelock North and got them involved too.

“We felt we needed to help in whatever way we could,’’ Dinsdale said.

“The water’s gone right through the houses so it is a big salvage job and, as you can see, there’s a steady stream of trucks coming and removing debris.’’

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst with Napier Boys' High School students and other Joll Rd volunteers. Photo / Supplied

General manager at David Trubridge, Dinsdale is among those who felt he couldn’t only empathise with people but actually help them. He wanted the younger generation to realise it was their responsibility as well.

Like everyone involved in the Joll Rd clean-up, Dinsdale was also buoyed to see Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst visit on Thursday and let residents know they hadn’t been forgotten.