Death toll rises in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle, cut-off regions wake up to another day of isolation and 6.3 magnitude earthquake hits near Wellington in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Death toll rises in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle, cut-off regions wake up to another day of isolation and 6.3 magnitude earthquake hits near Wellington in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Napier is expected to be without power for at least two weeks, Hawke’s Bay Regional Council says.

The impacts of Cyclone Gabrielle continue to be felt this morning, with a fifth person confirmed dead overnight and emergency services, councils, first responders and volunteers working to restore access and core services throughout the region.

Power

The power outage in Napier is expected to be at least two weeks, the regional council said on Facebook this morning.

Emergency power has been provided for Wellesley Road Medical Centre, Countdown, and Caltex Napier.

More details to come.

Roading updates

State Highway 51 Clive-Waitangi bridge is open to the public but delays should be expected.

The opening enables movement between the cities and logistics to Napier.

Caution is advised due to road conditions and heavy volumes of traffic.

The roading networks north of Napier have been severely compromised with multiple slips and bridge washouts, assessments have yet to be completed on all of these roads.

South of SH2 is open but caution is urged due to flood damage.

There are a number of other roads now open with flood damage and drivers are urged to travel with caution.

Tutaekuri Bridge on Thursday morning. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Do not consume kai moana

Untreated sewage is being discharged from the Napier wastewater treatment plant through the outfall to sea.

Residents are urged not to consume kai moana.

It was not known when the treatment plant would be repaired and flood waters may need to recede and power restored to make an assessment.

Napier City Council has urged residents to only flush toilets when necessary.

Conserve water

Napier City Council has connected generators to drinking water supplies and while this has assisted with pressure, residents have been asked to conserve water while this temporary fix is in place.

Debris washed up near Bay View, north of Napier. Photo / Warren Buckland

Fuel

Fuel supplies have been secured and local stock will be replenished when the port opens - at this stage tomorrow.

Do not panic buy

The regional council says there is no need to panic buy today as supermarkets are being restocked today as are other essential services as roads are reopening.