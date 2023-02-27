The increased police presence in Hawke's Bay has seen 41 cars impounded in a week.

Cyclone Gabrielle has been linked to a spike in drink driving and street racing in Hawke’s Bay after 41 cars were impounded.

The spike comes at a time when local motorists are being asked to stay off local roads except for essential travel, and extra police have come into the region as the cyclone recovery effort enters its third week.

Eastern District road policing manager Inspector Matt Broderick said between February 17 - 23, 41 cars were impounded by Hawke’s Bay police - 18 for anti-social road user behaviours (street racing) and 23 for alcohol or driver licensing offences.

In a normal week, about 25 cars would be impounded.

“We can almost certainly attribute the increase in impounded cars to the increased police presence on our roads and in our communities.

“Many of our roads have been severely impacted by the cyclone, and people are focused on the clean-up and recovery.

“Removing vehicles and drivers who pose a risk to others, particularly at this time, is an important part of our focus to keep people safe.”

Broderick said police understood that people were facing “really difficult circumstances right now, however, we cannot condone getting behind the wheel of a car after drinking”.

“If you are in any doubt about whether or not you’re safe or legal to drive, police advice is simple – don’t do it.”

Motorists can expect to be stopped anywhere, any time and will be breath tested.

Broderick said police would continue to have a highly visible presence on Hawke’s Bay roads during the Cyclone Gabrielle recovery.

“We urge anyone who sees any concerning driving behaviour to report it to police immediately.

“We continue to encourage people to only undertake necessary travel and thank the public for their co-operation in this.

“If you do need to travel, we urge drivers to keep their speed down, drive to the conditions and allow plenty of time for their journey.”