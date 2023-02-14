Cyclone Gabrielle: Hawke’s Bay Hospital powers ahead, ED opening at Napier Health Centre

Hawke's Bay Hospital's power has been unaffected. Photo NZME

A spokesperson says Hawke’s Bay Hospital has not experienced any major flood damage and is operating under power “as normal”.

However, the Te Whatu Ora Hawke’s Bay spokesperson said Cyclone Gabrielle’s resulting travel and power outages meant elective surgeries, endoscopy services and outpatient (Napier, Hastings, Wairoa and Central Hawke’s Bay) appointments were cancelled on Tuesday.

“Acute theatre continued as well as urgent radiology procedures,” the spokesperson said.

As at Tuesday afternoon, all general practices were shut except for two urgent care clinics - City Medical at Napier Health Centre (24-hours) and urgent care clinic at Hastings Health Centre, open until 7pm Tuesday.

“Given the challenges travelling around the region, we are standing up an Emergency Department at Napier Health Centre. Hawke’s Bay Hospital is mindful of the difficulties some staff may face in turning up for work due to poor access in some areas through the region and is developing rosters for upcoming evening and night shifts.

“We are asking any of our local nurses who are available, and can safely travel to the hospital, to present to the hospital Operations Centre on the second floor of the Tower Block, call the Roster Office or email emergency.response@hbdhb.govt.nz to express their availability over the next 72 hours.”

Staff who are based in Napier and have availability to assist are asked to present to Napier Health Centre to assist there.

Details regarding any assistance required in Wairoa and Central Hawke’s Bay will be forthcoming.



