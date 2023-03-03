Cyclone Gabrielle turned many parks and reserves into ponds, slips blocked access roads, and mature trees were brought to the ground, making once popular family spots now unsafe.
Most of Hastings District’s 706 hectares of existing parks and reserves are now safe and open, however, there are still several green spaces across the district that remain closed, the council says.
Hastings District Council said it was a priority to return as many parks to a safe condition, with the premier parks and sports grounds being the first focus.
The council said tree risk assessments were conducted by arborists, while playground safety inspections had been completed and sports grounds prepared for use.
A council spokesperson said, “Due to heavily sodden grounds, heavy machinery usage has been delayed to avoid further turf damage.”
The council asked members of the public to keep clear of hazard-taped areas. Some areas had been taped off as they presented a risk of injury from falling branches within partially opened reserves.
The natural area reserves in the Havelock North Hills and some rural parks had suffered the most damage, with many trees falling and large slips making access difficult or dangerous. These would remain closed until condition assessments determined the best way forward.
Te Mata Park was also heavily hit by Cyclone Gabrielle and remains closed, with repair work on tracks and trees continuing.
The park had sustained major damage with slips and fallen trees on the vast majority of tracks. Some tracks were completely blocked and required substantial work to clear.
There was also damage to many fences and gates and there were precarious, partially fallen trees and dangerous slips on exposed tracks.
While the park was currently closed, Te Mata Park Trust chairman Mike Devonshire said his team were working on plans to partially reopen it.
List of closed and partially closed parks from Hastings District Council as of March 3:
Closed parks
- Dartmoor Bridge Recreation reserve
- Duart historic house and gardens
- Eskdale park
- Evers-Swindell reserve
- Greenwood Road reserve
- Haumoana domain
- Hikanui reserve
- James Cook Street reserve
- Kingsgate reserve
- Maraetotara Falls and carpark
- Pakowhai country park
- Puketapu park
- Reeve drive reserve
- Roys Hill reserve
- Tainui Reserve
- Tanner Street reserve
- Tauroa Road reserve
- Te Awanga domain and Surf carpark
- Waimarama domain
Partially closed
- Ebbett park
- Flaxmere park
- Palmbrook reserve (playground open, gully closed)
- Windsor park, Lions park / Sylvan Rd open