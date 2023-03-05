Cyclone Gabrielle made Hawke’s Bay locals question why almost everything outside of Napier city centre is considered part of the Hastings District.

In the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle, people have begun to wonder why areas such as Eskdale, Esk Valley, Rissington, Puketapu and other outlying rural communities come under the jurisdiction of Hastings District Council and not Napier City Council.

One Facebook user took to a Napier community Facebook page to ask if anyone knew: “Why do the areas of Esk Valley, Puketapu etc come under ‘Hastings’ and not ‘Napier’?”

More than 100 people replied in the comments section, but not everyone could agree on the reason why, so here is a quick rundown of all you need to know about what areas are covered by Hastings District Council and why.

Much like the names suggest, Napier City Council covers all suburbs inside Napier city, whereas Hastings District Council has a wider reach, covering both urban and rural suburbs and areas within the district.

The Hastings district is made up of three main urban areas, Havelock North, Hastings and Flaxmere, with other urban areas including Clive, Te Awanga, Haumoana and Waimārama and a number of smaller rural settlements like Eskdale, Whirinaki, Pātoka, Puketapu and more.

The district also has five election wards: Heretaunga Ward, Mohaka Ward, Kahurānaki Ward, Hastings/Havelock North Ward and Flaxmere Ward; and a Māori ward, Takitimu Ward.

In 1989, Hastings City Council, Havelock North Borough Council and Hawke’s Bay County Council combined, becoming Hastings District Council.

Prior to 1989, Hastings and Havelock North were independent areas within Hawke’s Bay province, each having its own mayor and councillors.

While Hastings, Havelock North and Napier councils covered the urban areas, the region also had Hawke’s Bay County Council, which covered the rural areas.

The county council once looked after rural roads, bridges, water supply, refuse and environmental issues outside of Hawke’s Bay’s urban areas.

Once all three councils became one, the Hastings district officially wrapped around Napier city, and now the district council’s administrative area covers 5229 square kilometres and is bounded to the north by Wairoa, to the east by Napier, to the south by Central Hawke’s Bay, and to the west by Rangitīkei.

Now, Hastings District Council is made up of one mayor and 14 councillors elected from across the five wards that make up the Hastings district, as well as a Rural Community Board comprising four members elected from four rural community areas.