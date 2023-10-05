Richard Gaddum, right, never disbanded his Waimarama community Civil Defence group. Photo / NZME

The Hastings District Council has abandoned the centralised Civil Defence model.

They will instead establish an initial 10 community resilience hubs, in a bid to better protect communities in the district during an emergency.

A regional Civil Defence system was set up in 2011, which saw the existing community groups disbanded.

One that never did was at Waimarama, where resident Richard Gaddum retained resources and volunteers in case a day such as February 14 ever came.

In the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle, Gaddum made a presentation to the June 26 Hawke’s Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Group Joint Committee meeting, urging them to reinstate the old model, particularly for isolated communities such as Waimarama.

The Hastings District Council (HDC) has listened and, with $1.27 million from the Ministry for Primary Industries North Island Weather Events fund, will resource community groups to respond in emergencies instead.

The initial 10 emergency response groups will be able to use the funds to obtain generators, satellite mobile connectors, bulk catering kits, emergency toilets and showers, radios and hygiene kits, among other items.

“This is the start and we hope to be able to support an increased number of community-led hubs depending on need, priority and any future funding becoming available,” Hastings Deputy Mayor Tania Kerr said.

“Integral to the success of these hubs will be community participation and leadership. This will be community-led future resilience planning for ongoing community prosperity and success.

Hastings Deputy Mayor Tania Kerr comforts HDC Rural Community Board deputy chair Izzy Crawshaw as she recounts her decision to evacuate her young kids to family while her home was isolated after Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Paul Taylor

“Essentially they will be safe spaces people can go to that will have power and connectivity, with basic supplies as decided by that particular community.”

Gaddum’s priority following February’s cyclone was satellite communication. Without that, he suggested communities such as Waimarama were “buggered”.

The HDC fund will not be restricted to items or resources communities lacked during Cyclone Gabrielle. They can also make improvements to any existing buildings or facilities.

The council says it is now “having conversations” with various communities in the district that were severely impacted by the cyclone, to ascertain exactly what they require to survive in an emergency.

Training will also be provided to enable residents to manage their own community’s response to a natural disaster.

The performance of the Hawke’s Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Group during Cyclone Gabrielle is now the subject of an independent review.

