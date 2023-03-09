Michael Fowler will give public talks on the untamed rivers of Hawke's Bay. Photo / Supplied

Historian Michael Fowler will give three illustrated talks on the history of the alluvial flood plains of Hawke’s Bay Te Matau-a-Māui and proceeds will go to the Hawke’s Bay Disaster Relief Fund.

Fowler says while Hawke’s Bay has arguably the best soils in New Zealand, these have been formed by the rivers spilling over our plains from the surrounding ranges, and at times, a peril for its inhabitants over hundreds of years.

He will look at the major floods occurring in Hawke’s Bay Te Matau-a-Māui and the attempts until the end of the Hawke’s Bay Catchment Board era in 1989, to contain them. He will also mention the impact on Māori from floods during the 19th century, and the significance of rivers to them.

“Each new flood over our history brought a new challenge in how to avoid loss of life, property and livelihood which of course continues to this very day.,” Fowler said.

“Stop banks, diversions of rivers, floodgates, plans and schemes that never occurred, politics between Hastings and Napier – all form part of the story of trying to tame our awas.”

TALK TIMES & DETAILS

Toi Toi Hawke’s Bay Arts and Events Centre, Heretaunga St East, Shakespeare Room, 2pm, Thursday March 16.

Havelock North Conference Centre, 30 Te Mata Rd, Lantern Room, 6.30pm, Thursday March 16.

Tabard Theatre, 18 Coronation St, Napier, 5.30pm, Friday March 17.

$20 general admission + service fees charges.

Book at www.eventfinda.co.nz



