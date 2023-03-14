The Waipawa River burst its banks during Cyclone Gabrielle.

Being semi-blind and a mobility scooter user, unable to get out and help people clean up after Cyclone Gabrielle, Central Hawke’s Bay photographer Lionel Benjamin wanted to do something to help his community.

The portrait photographer is a wiz with his camera. He took to Facebook to offer his services for free and hopefully help replace some of those family memories lost to floods and other cyclone damage.

With 35 years of experience, the local photographer said he just wanted to give back to the community in any way he could and that just happened to be through his passion for photography.

Central Hawke’s Bay photographer Lionel Benjamin offers free photo sessions for families who lost everything during Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Supplied.

So far Benjamin has already done two family photoshoots and has more families booked in, and he said the best part has been seeing the smile on people’s faces.

“It is priceless and they are able to feel that they are allowed to be themselves and the environment they are in helps them to forget what has happened,” Benjamin said.

Based in Waipawa, Benjamin takes his photos out on his property which has a beautiful pine forest and a lovely waterfall and is the perfect place for both individual and family shoots.

Originally the photographer was planning on wrapping up his free photo sessions at the end of March but has extended it to the end of April as some people are still not able to get out to see him.

“I Just want to give all those who want to the ability to take up the offer,” Benjamin said.

Each session is around 90 minutes and you will receive all photos taken in a digital format. If you are interested in booking a free photo session with Benjamin all you have to do is message him on Facebook and he will book you in.

For more information go to the CHB photographers’ Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100083253492798.