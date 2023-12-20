A flood-hit property in Hawke’s Bay. Photo / Warren Buckland

By RNZ

Owners of Hawke’s Bay homes deemed unliveable after Cyclone Gabrielle have begun accepting buyout offers from local councils, just in time for Christmas.

Across Napier and Hastings, 147 properties were too unsafe to live in, so were eligible for a voluntary buyout - funded 50-50 by government and local councils.

Two offers have been accepted so far - one would be settled this week, and the other early in the new year, Hastings District Council said.

It had been a long 10 months for affected families but council worked hard to get the process right for those involved, said recovery and special projects manager Gus Charteris.

“We are very pleased for these families who now have some certainty to move forward with their lives.

“We’re looking forward to additional offers being made before Christmas, and hopefully these will be accepted early in the new year.”

Some cases would be more complex and would take longer to resolve, Charteris said.

“We are seeking feedback from property owners who have gone through the process so that we continue to adapt things to help us make it as smooth and efficient as possible for those affected.”

There were four other offers underway, 10 valuations complete and 51 valuations pending.