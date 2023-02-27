Cruise ships will be allowed back into Napier Port next Monday, with conditions. Photo / Paul Taylor

Overseas visitors will be welcomed back to Napier next week aboard cruise ships that will not be using local power or water sources.

Mayor Kirsten Wise said a priority for Napier’s own recovery is to actively support the local economy and in turn help families and communities get back on their feet.

“Tourism, and specifically cruise tourism, has a vitally important role to play in our region’s recovery.

“I’m pleased to confirm cruises will restart to Napier from Monday, March 6, after Cyclone Gabrielle saw the immediate pause of cruise ships calling at Napier Port,” Wise said.

“The immediate economic boost that tourism can bring to Napier, and our CBD businesses in particular, is immensely valuable as other significant contributors to our economy, including our primary sector, recover from the damage caused by Cyclone Gabrielle,” she said.

Cruise ship passengers are a vital part of the Hawke's Bay economy. Photo / File





“In the context of the ongoing impacts of Gabrielle to our wider community, this decision has been very carefully weighed and considered. I know our region is still suffering and our key infrastructure remains impacted.

“However, in consultation with local cruise operators and stakeholders, I am confident that upcoming cruise visits can be well managed and co-ordinated with minimal impact on the region’s infrastructure, including not adding further pressure to our current roading congestion issues.”

“The duration of cruise passenger visits to Napier are ordinarily brief, outside school and commuting times and require no overnight stays. Our council team are well practised in co-ordinating each vessel visit safely and available to begin doing so again from next week,” said Wise.

Napier Port CEO Todd Dawson said a number of restrictions will be imposed on cruise visits.

“Fortunately, Napier Port only suffered minor damage due to the cyclone and we were able to get back to full operations within a week,” said Dawson.

“We have been working closely with cruise line operators in developing the staged return to cruise visits, and can confirm that the cruise vessels will not be taking any power or water from the region.

“Nor will they be offloading waste of any kind, including wastewater, as this is not a service Napier Port provides.

“In our broader discussions with these operators and regional leaders, we are also preparing with local mana whenua a special karakia and will share an explanation to visitors about what our region and people are currently going through, as well as provide the opportunity for the cruise lines and their passengers to donate or contribute a koha to the regional recovery,” Dawson said.

Hawke’s Bay Tourism CEO Hamish Saxton said the visitor economy was keen to support the recovery.

The tourism sector is the third-largest industry contributor to regional GDP (after processing/manufacturing and agriculture) and is estimated to represent 9-10 per cent of total employment, so it will be important in the recovery following Cyclone Gabrielle.

“While some areas of Hawke’s Bay are not accessible, much of the cruise visitor experience is centred in the Napier CBD. Many tourism businesses remain operational and the cruise industry can play a role in the recovery, bringing money into the economy, and supporting jobs, businesses and vibrancy,” Saxton said.

Napier City Business Inc general manager Pip Thompson echoed these sentiments on behalf of Napier CBD’s retailers: “Most of our retailers, cafes and hospitality venues are now open for business and we are seeing CBD visitor numbers slowly come back up. Inviting cruise visitors back in the city again will certainly be a welcome relief for business owners and their employees.”