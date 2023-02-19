Minister for Emergency Management Kieran McAnulty surveyed devastated rural areas in the Tararua and Central Hawke's Bay districts today. Video / Mark Mitchell

Waipawa and Otāne residents have been asked to conserve water after flood-damaged pumps failed overnight.

Both pumps at the Tikokino Rd bore failed early today, the Central Hawke’s Bay District Council said, and the need to conserve water was critical.

“We will be tankering water into reservoirs to maintain this supply to large parts of Waipawa and Otane.”

The Waipawa and Otāne townships took a massive hit and the demand put a huge amount of pressure on the system over the weekend, the council said.

“Please take our water conservation requests seriously, to maintain minimum water supply for all.”

Pourerere Rd off SH2 near Waipawa is completely cut off with rushing water spilling over the road. Photo / Adam Pearse

The council said Level 4 water restrictions mean:

Use water for emergency purposes only

Total outdoor water ban

Conserve water ever possible

No washing machine or dishwasher use

If it’s yellow let it mellow

Avoid using household appliances that have high water consumption eg washine machines.

“It is critical all residents do their part to ensure that the water that is left in the reservoirs is maintained.

“Although you can use water from your taps to wash and flush, please use it sparingly. You will still need to rely on supply from tankers in the interim.

Boil Water Notices are still in place for Otāne, Waipukurau and Waipawa.

Water tankers are at these locations:

Racecourse Rd, Waipukurau

War Memorial Hall, Waipukurau

St Joseph’s Primary School

Otāne, Bell Street

Currathers St, Otāne

Otāne Hall

CHB Municipal Theatre, Waipawa

Waipawa Fire Station

“We are currently encouraging Otāne and Waipawa residents to take washing to friends and family with tank water available, or to friends and family who reside in Waipukurau. We still have a lot of pressure on our water supply in these two townships and need to conserve it as much as possible.”

Waipukurau is now at Level 3 restrictions and can use washing machines and dishwashers.

The council said it has portaloos in Waipawa, Waipukurau and Otāne.