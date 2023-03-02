Hon. Michael Wood, Minister of Transport, visited Downer in Hastings to view Bailey bridge components. Developed by the British during World War II, Bailey bridges are a versatile, cost-effective system and are relatively quick and easy to put up.

Hon. Michael Wood, Minister of Transport, visited Downer in Hastings to view Bailey bridge components. Developed by the British during World War II, Bailey bridges are a versatile, cost-effective system and are relatively quick and easy to put up.

It will be months before most people in Hawke’s Bay see even a temporary bridge replace an old one.

Minister of Transport Michael Wood visited the region on Thursday to trumpet the building of two Bailey bridges.

They’ll be installed at Rissington and on State Highway 2, just north of Pūtōrino. The bridges are on national roads and fall under the auspices of Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency.

But, in the Hastings District Council catchment alone, there are 268 bridges for which they are responsible. Nine have been destroyed, seven are badly damaged and 19 have damage to their approaches.

Thirty more bridges have yet to be assessed.

“Restoring access to their communities is our top priority in this response,” Wood told media on Thursday.

But it will be up to each of the four district councils in the Hawke’s Bay region to determine their individual needs, find geotechnical engineers to provide a detailed assessment of the area around the bridge and then identify whether a temporary or permanent bridge is required, or merely some repairs.

In terms of actually installing a Bailey bridge, Waka Kotahi national spokesperson for the Cyclone Gabrielle emergency response, Mark Owen, said that would typically take “two to three months” depending on the weather.

The irony is that the six Bailey bridges being installed across the North Island are being done by a Hawke’s Bay-based crew from Downer Group.

They are believed to have parts for as many as 30 Bailey bridges, with Downer structures supervisor Mike Nesbit telling Wood his six-man team could erect as many bridges as he “ticks the box for”.

Many Hawke’s Bay motorists wouldn’t realise while some of the roads they drive are national highways, most are maintained by their local council.

Asked whether a less fragmented approach might be better given these circumstances, Wood said: “We broadly think the current model works well.”

Councils have the local knowledge, he added, and are best placed to decide what repairs or rebuilds are required.

Government can then provide additional funding where needed.

“This will be a very co-ordinated effort,” Wood promised.

In a statement, Hastings District Council said it was spending over $600,000 a day on essential roading repairs and access restoration.

Downer Hastings branch manager Oliver Postings, Tukituki MP Anna Lorck, Minister of Transport Michael Wood and Downer project manager James Paston look at Bailey bridge components. Photo / Warren Buckland

It reiterated the work may take months to complete.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said the cyclone would have a big financial impact despite insurance and channels for funding assistance from central Government.

“There’s no question that we need to be directing our immediate efforts [toward] supporting our community facing the devastating impact of this event, and repairing the damage to our infrastructure to ensure we can keep providing our services.

“Just as important, if not more so, is the need to look ahead and turn our focus to our district’s recovery. This will involve multiple agencies across the region and nationally, and will focus not just on our infrastructure, but also the wider economy, restoring business confidence and attending to cultural and social needs.

“We are already in discussions with key partners and stakeholders to ensure we have a co-ordinated approach to support our district’s recovery; that this is done as efficiently and effectively as possible, targeting the areas of most need.”