Cyclone Gabrielle: $120 million committed to Napier-Wairoa road works

A major dropout on State Highway 2 between Napier and Waikare was one of more than 100 sites of slips, washouts and other damage caused by Cyclone Gabrielle in February. Photo / NZME

About $120 million will be spent on what the Government calls “immediate works” to repair part of State Highway 2 between Napier and Wairoa.

The investment is in the section from Napier to the Waikare River Bailey Bridge just north of halfway point Putorino. The opening of the temporary bridge there in mid-May enabled the first traffic between Napier and Wairoa in three months.

The new spend is 80 per cent of a $150 million commitment to highway work to repair damage caused by Cyclone Gabrielle, from the $6 billion National Resilience Plan announced in this year’s Budget.

It includes the Devil’s Elbow, the notorious narrow, hilly and winding portion within the 34km from Tangoio to Tutira which is still under speed and other restrictions. It is linked to some of the more-than 100 sections of Napier-Wairoa road damaged by landslides, slips, debris and washouts in the February 13-14 cyclone.





Napier MP Stuart Nash, in whose electorate the stretch of the highway is situated, said the investment is on top of the $525 million already provided to Government state highways management agency Waka Kotahi in the immediate aftermath of the cyclone, and the $210 million to local road repairs across cyclone-affected regions.

“Now that most links into cyclone- and flood-affected areas are open, it is the time to make these roads safer and more resilient to future weather events”, he said.

In May, Waka Kotahi announced a consent application had been lodged for the slips-and-rockfall prone Waikare Gorge to bypass 6km of the existing SH2, including 3.9km of new road and a 160-metre-long arch bridge 60m above the Waikare River. That stemmed from a business case study completed in 2021.

It was not immediately clear on Wednesday whether any of the “immediate works” are part of that project.