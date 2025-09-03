NZ Herald Morning News Update | Harry Matchitt applied for $600,000 in compensation after having his manslaughter conviction quashed & tourists spending more money in NZ.

A new bridge on Otanga Rd north of Dannevirke has been rebuilt using recycled beams, allowing it to be used by traffic once again and saving $10,000.

The road, which reopened to the public on Monday, was closed in 2023 after damage from Cyclone Gabrielle and an earthquake, which created a 3m drop in the road and collapsed the culvert over the Whakaruatapu stream.

The steel beams used for the rebuild were actually salvaged and recycled from the nearby Rakaiatai Rd bridge, which was also washed out in Cyclone Gabrielle.

A Tararua District Council spokesperson said this saved the project $10,000, reduced wait times for materials, and had a much lighter environmental footprint than importing material from overseas.

According to the spokesperson, the road was initially proposed to be closed, but Tararua Alliance secured NZ Transport Agency support “to deliver a robust bridge solution that has enabled the road to remain part of the local road network”.