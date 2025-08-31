Advertisement
Cruise ship visits to Napier down 22% for coming season

Jack Riddell
By
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

Fog clears around cruise ship Carnival Splendor in Napier Port in March this year. Photo / Gary Hamilton-Irvine

The number of cruise ships booked to berth in Napier this coming season is down 22% on last year.

The cruise ship season generally runs from October-November to March-April each year.

Sixty tourist cruise ships are booked to visit Napier between November 21 and April 8, 2026, according to the

