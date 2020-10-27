Crowded House to play at Napier's Church Road

Crowded House will play a gig at Church Road in March next year. Photo Supplied

Iconic band Crowded House will play at Church Road in Napier next year as part of its To the Island tour.

The tour will feature founding members Neil Finn and Nick Seymour along with producer and keyboardist Mitchell Froom, guitarist and singer Liam Finn and drummer Elroy Finn.

Neil said he was "thrilled and highly energised" to be touring the country. "The shows will be a joyous occasion for us, with all the songs from our history that still resonate, some new music to unveil and our home crowds to share all that with…feeling truly blessed," he said.

Following his surprise star turn and an successful world tour with Fleetwood Mac, Neil and Seymour are "energised and inspired to begin a new chapter in the Crowded House story."

Neil Finn, lead singer of Crowded House, will play with the band at Church Road Winery in March next year. Photo File

Promoter Live Nation said a new generation had grown up and connected with their songs and would now get to experience the band live as they perform "legendary anthems" from the band's 35-year career, along with fresh new music.

The promoter said after a "challenging year" for the live entertainment industry Live Nation it was rapt the country would play host to the "internationally revered band" their 10-date national tour.

Napier's Church Road concert will play on Saturday, 6 March.

For complete tour and ticket information, visit crowdedhouse.com & www.livenation.co.nz