Crime on camera: Phones, laptops stolen in brazen Napier raid

CCTV captures two burglars breaking into MyDevice in Ahuriri, Napier, to steal Iphones and MacBooks on Friday. Video / MyDevice

Phones and laptops worth tens of thousands of dollars have been stolen in a brazen late-Friday Napier raid captured on CCTV.

The burglary by two offenders at MyDevice, off Hyderabad Rd, Ahuriri, was captured in about two minutes of CCTV recording, with audio, about 11.30pm, about a minute of the time spent prising open the front doors at the base to make entry.

Inside the pair – each with their heads and faces covered, one wearing a grey top, dark trousers and black shoes with white soles the other bare-footed dressed in dark clothing – smashed two cabinets as they raided the premises.

With the alarm system having mysteriously not activated, the burglary was not discovered until about 10am on Saturday, after which it was also discovered one of the offenders had returned to the shop about 4am.

Owner Harry Machiela was still counting the losses but estimated “tens of thousands of dollars” worth of iPhones and MacBooks were stolen, and he pleaded on a Facebook post: “If you hear of cheap iPhones being offered for sale, or hear of people needing passwords/chargers for Macbooks, also please drop us a line.”

Machiela believed he was targeted for the range of stock on hand.

He’s operated the business from the site for about four years and has been hit by shoplifters from time to time, but hasn’t experienced anything of the nature of the latest raid.

Police confirmed the Friday-night burglary had been reported about 10.15am on Saturday. Police attended and spoke with staff and inquiries were continuing, a police media spokesperson said.