Cash seized by police in Operation Dusk in Hawke's Bay. Photo / NZ Police

Five residential properties, vehicles, motorbikes and a boat are among $2.1 million in assets ordered to be forfeited as a result of a gang leader’s role in crime in Hawke’s Bay.

The order was issued by the High Court at Napier on August 25 and relates to crimes uncovered in Operation Dusk, an investigation of the activities of the Notorious chapter of the Mongrel Mob.

Detective Sam Buckley, of the police Central Asset Recovery Unit, in Wellington, said the assets were seized from a senior member of the chapter.

Assets ordered forfeit comprised five residential properties, cash and bank accounts totalling a little over $74,000, six motor vehicles including two trucks, three motorbikes and one dirt bike, and a boat, trailers and a Kobelco digger.

He said the member was the subject of a criminal investigation between 2019 and 2021, led by the National Organised Crime Group (NOCG) based in Wellington, with support from the Eastern District Organised Crime Unit.

The officers arrested six other people after a series of search warrants across Hawke’s Bay in May 2021, and other groups targeted as part of the wider Operation Dusk included Black Power and the Outlaw Motorcycle Club.

Buckley said two motor vehicle dealers were also warned for their interactions with the Mongrel Mob. Members of the gang took steps to distance themselves from assets, including registering them in the names of family members, friends, and other gang members.

The Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act investigation established the assets were derived through illicit means, allowing the individuals to live a lifestyle beyond legitimate means.

“This is an example of police successfully targeting organised crime through both criminal and civil court jurisdictions,” Buckley said.

“One of the primary reasons that organised crime exists is to make money and this result should show people participating in this activity that they will be held accountable.”

The Asset Recovery Unit has since restrained over $8.7 million worth of property and cash from Mongrel Mob members in Hawke’s Bay over the last three years, police say.