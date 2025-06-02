Advertisement
Crematorium across the road from supermarket in Havelock North - residents consider legal action

Linda Hall
LDR reporter - Hawke's Bay·Hawkes Bay Today
A group of Havelock North residents say building a crematorium in the middle of the village is distasteful, and they won't stop fighting it.

A group of Havelock North residents are considering legal action in a last-ditch bid to prevent a crematorium being built in the middle of the village.

Lawyers say the only avenue open to them is to get the 2024 resource consents, issued by Hawke’s Bay Regional Council and the

