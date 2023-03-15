Graceful by Lynette Holschier has been donated to CAN's fundraising auction.

It’s been four months now since I took on the role of manager at Creative Arts Napier (CAN) and what an interesting and challenging time it has been.

I have been involved with this organisation since its founding as Creative Napier, as a volunteer and then as the first paid coordinator in our original home in Hastings St. Since then I remained connected by volunteering on the board and holding various roles including chairman.

As a city councillor for 18 years I continually advocated for the arts and in my last two terms held the arts and culture portfolio. My main achievement as a councillor was convincing the council to dedicate our current building to the community arts. I have now come full circle back home to my first love – Creative Arts Napier.

CAN is committed to providing affordable accessible art experiences and opportunities to our community and I believe we are certainly delivering on this.

The galleries are full of art - 90 per cent local. The workshop is humming with only limited space now available. Our membership is growing, we have a waiting list for volunteers and our retail space has been extended.

Naturally we are focused on supporting our arts community - many of whom have suffered devastating losses during Cyclone Gabrielle. To this end, we are holding a fundraising exhibition and event. The CAN Refresh Your Collection Art Sale aims to raise funds to support the rebuilding of the Waiohiki Arts Village.

The premise of this exhibition is to provide the community with an opportunity to refresh their art collections, by selling work they no longer have the space or frame of mind for. CAN’s commission proceeds from the sale of these pre-loved artworks will be donated to the Waiohiki Arts Village rebuild. Sellers can also choose to donate their full sale price.

Lynette Holschier has kindly donated a beautiful original artwork towards the fundraising effort titled Graceful and Jane Brimblecombe has donated one of her dazzling mosaic mirrors Blue Sky Headdress. These artworks, among other items, will be auctioned at our opening night on Friday March 31, 5-7pm, with the proceeds going to our friends at the Waiohiki Arts Village.

We are receiving many other offers of support daily from our local arts community and communities around NZ.

The Taupo arts community is coming together to hold an Easter Art Sale, with 50 per cent of money raised going to help with the rebuild of the Waiohiki Arts Village. The groups involved are Active Arts Taupo, Taupo Art Connection and Plateau Printmakers. The sale is being held over Easter weekend.

In addition, they are appealing to artists to donate any materials or equipment they may have that is surplus to requirements. They hope to be able to make a significant contribution that will help support classes provided by CAN, chiefly focusing on mental wellbeing.

So my challenge to you is to find us some work that we can sell on your behalf to raise funds for this worthy cause and come along to the opening on Friday, March 31, at 5pm and support the auction or purchase some pre-loved art to add to your own collection.