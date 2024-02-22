Olga Panassenko and Johnathan Gill dressed for the beach at the opening of Before the Bikini at the Creative Arts Napier Main Gallery, 16 Byron St Napier.

Napier has just experienced a wonderful Art Deco weekend and Creative Arts Napier was delighted to host an event.

Before the Bikini opened to rave reviews with a fabulous crowd dressed to impress in their 1920s and 30s beach pyjamas and swimsuits. Discover an impressive collection of original vintage beachwear at Creative Arts Napier (CAN). Beachwear of the 20s and 30s is playfully displayed amongst rare and intriguing examples of seaside holiday accessories and entertainment. You can come and see this one-off show at Creative Arts Napier - at 16 Byron St Napier - until February 28.

We also welcome back Jane Brimblecombe to our Small Gallery with her dazzling mosaic mirrors exhibition Deco City.

Recognised nationally for her stunning hand-cut mosaic mirrors, Jane’s main inspiration comes from the sea and music. She is a member of a heavy rock band, a singer-songwriter and published poet. Her work is inﬂuenced by the ﬂow and rhythm of Hokusai and the symmetry of Art Deco. Jane likes to create works that are uplifting and celebrate light. View Jane’s latest collection at CAN.

In collaboration with the National Aquarium of NZ we are looking forward to raising awareness during the upcoming National Seaweek 2024, with a gallery full of ocean-themed artwork. As a national annual celebration of our seas, fostering our connection with them and highlighting the environmental plights they face, Seaweek – Kaupapa Moana, hopes to inspire people to engage with nature, explore the ocean and develop a deep sense of connection to our environment so that all are inspired and empowered to be kaitiaki.

Jane Brimblecombe’s mosaic mirrors exhibition Deco City is in the CAN Small Gallery.

In our Main Gallery Out of the Blue is an exhibition featuring HB artists in support of National Seaweek. We put the call out to local artists to submit a piece for this exhibition, and they answered strongly. With over 60 works submitted, this exhibition promises to be an intimate reflection of connection with our oceans, sea life and surrounding environment, and a showcase of Hawke’s Bay artists who feel this calling.

Out of the Blue will open on Friday, March 1, at 5pm … all welcome. This opening will also coincide with the opening of our Seaweek Youth Art Competition & Exhibition, and we are pleased to announce that we will have Liam Farris playing his cool tunes for us at the opening.

Leading into our Seaweek Youth Art Competition & Exhibition, we are holding two free kids’ workshops at CAN, allowing young artists to come and work on their Seaweek piece for the exhibition. Youth tutor Dallas Wilcox will offer guidance and advice, and there will be some materials available. There is no need to register for these workshops, come along with your child between 1-4pm on Saturday and Sunday, February 24 and 25.

Please email bookings@thecan.co.nz with any questions. The 2024 Seaweek Youth Art Exhibition is supported by the National Aquarium of NZ and Creative Communities Napier.

Something Fishy is Lisa Loveday’s first solo exhibition since she took up painting two years ago. Lisa’s love of the ocean and her move to Whirinaki Beach has inspired her ocean-themed exhibition. Her playful mixed media works use hand-printed papers on a gelli plate, as either backgrounds or in her work as collage. View and purchase from Lisa’s Something Fishy collection in the CAN Foyer throughout March.

CAN is proud to welcome young aspiring artist Leo Pipe to the gallery during Seaweek. Exhibiting from his Wackadoo Art series, which includes found object sculptures and original ink and pen drawings, in the CAN foyer this March.

Leo Pipe with one of his found object sculptures.

Leo says, “I am 11 years old and I go to St Patrick’s Intermediate School. I’ve always enjoyed being creative since very little but my main inspiration came to me during my primary school years at Port Ahuriri School, where I’ve worked with some amazing local Hawke’s Bay artists like Jo Blogg and Rachel Stone. I like experiencing many mediums, from nice pencils all the way to rubbish and unwanted materials. I hope you enjoy my first exhibition.”

Term one art classes and workshops are in full swing in the CAN workshop. Join printmaker Lisa Feyen from Ink Moth Print Studio to play with pattern printing on fabric, suitable for beginners and mixed abilities.

Learn how to design and carve a block, ink it up and print on fabric and paper to create unique contemporary repeat pattern designs. The secret of creating seamless repeat pattern blocks that lock together will be revealed, ideal for pillowcases, aprons, tea towels, tablecloths, napkins, wrapping paper, stationery or even wallpaper. Limited spaces available, please visit Lisa Feyen Art for more information and to book.

We look forward to seeing you at CAN, at 16 Byron St Napier, open seven days a week.